Tributes poured in for Steve Black from several former England rugby union and football internationals following the death of the well-known coach at the age of 64.Black served on the Newcastle Falcons’ coaching team twice – in a variety of positions – as well as taking roles with the likes of Wales, the British and Irish Lions, Newcastle United and Sunderland.He worked under Kevin Keegan during Newcastle’s successful spell in the 1990s and was remembered fondly on Sunday by many who worked with and under him.A renowned mentor and motivator, Black is best known to many for his close relationship...

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO