Geneva, NY

Former Geneva Superintendent Garcia to be paid $390,000 under separation agreement

By Ted Baker
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago

Former Geneva School Superintendent Patricia Garcia will be paid $390,000 under a separation agreement approved by the School Board last week.

The Finger Lakes Times filed a Freedom of Information request to obtain the figure. Garcia was accused of misconduct and was suspended last September . An investigation found the charges were “unfounded.” The district has released no details of its investigation.

Garcia will receive the money it two equal payments, on or about March 1 and July 1 of this year. The agreement says “the Board of Education and Dr. Garcia have determined that their vision for management of the district differs.” The document says the agreement is not an admission by the School Board nor Garcia of any wrongdoing.

Investigator Mark Pettit conducted a probe into the allegations lasting 24 days and costing the district $17,828.

Kathleen Davis has been serving as interim Superintendent since September, 2021.

