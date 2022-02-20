Former Geneva Superintendent Garcia to be paid $390,000 under separation agreement

Former Geneva School Superintendent Patricia Garcia will be paid $390,000 under a separation agreement approved by the School Board last week.

The Finger Lakes Times filed a Freedom of Information request to obtain the figure. Garcia was accused of misconduct and was suspended last September . An investigation found the charges were “unfounded.” The district has released no details of its investigation.

Garcia will receive the money it two equal payments, on or about March 1 and July 1 of this year. The agreement says “the Board of Education and Dr. Garcia have determined that their vision for management of the district differs.” The document says the agreement is not an admission by the School Board nor Garcia of any wrongdoing.

Investigator Mark Pettit conducted a probe into the allegations lasting 24 days and costing the district $17,828.

Kathleen Davis has been serving as interim Superintendent since September, 2021.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).