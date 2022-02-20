eSports makes its way to the Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The popular eSports league has made its way to Fort Wayne.

eSports is organized competitive video gaming, and has been around for over 20 years. It has really gained popularity during Covid, particularly when people were required to stay at home in quarantine. Since picking up steam, more and more schools have picked up the popular sport and compete against other schools, including Snider, Purdue Fort Wayne and University of Saint Francis.

USF offers scholarships to incoming students who want to join the team. Students who are already enrolled can still join the team and compete against others. Most games are played on the computer, and include games such as Fortnite, League of Legends, Overwatch, and Super Smash Bros.

For more information or how to become apart of the eSports team, you can email head coach Tyler Speigl at tylerspeigl@gmail.com

