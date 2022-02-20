ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cyberpunk 2077 Version 1.0 vs Patch 1.5 AI & Physics Video Comparison

By John Papadopoulos
dsogaming.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube’s ‘Bear Gaming Asia’ has shared a comparison video between the vanilla and the latest 1.5 versions of Cyberpunk 2077. This video will give you a glimpse at some of the AI and physics improvements that this latest update brings to the table. Going into some...

www.dsogaming.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042's low population has effectively turned one player into the host of an entire region

One Battlefield 2042 player has become the de facto host of the entire South African region due to its low population. That's according to a report from Reddit user Vandeiedakaf, a PC player who claims that the game's South African pool is so small, and connections to bigger servers are so thin, that local Portal options are "the only way to get a game" in the region.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physics#Version 1#Vehicles#Video Game#Cyberpunk 2077 Version#Ai#Projekt Red#Snes
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Cyberpunk 2077 Players Discover Secret Changes Made to the Game

CD Projekt Red released an absolutely massive Cyberpunk 2077 update this week on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Update 1.5, as it's called, drastically overhauled the game across the board and was accompanied by patch notes that revealed and detailed everything CDPR did to the game with the update, or so we thought. The patch notes are huge and go into great detail, but players haven't discovered they don't come close to detailing everything that has been changed with the update.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
ClutchPoints

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 Brings Night City to Life

In CD Projekt Red’s latest attempt to revive their futuristic open-world game Cyberpunk 2077, Night City comes to life. Many view this as a step in the right direction. Is CDPR one step closer to redemption for Cyberpunk 2077? Read on to view the full list of changes coming to Cyberpunk 2077 in Patch 1.5.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Five reasons I'm redownloading Cyberpunk 2077 for patch 1.5

Right now, there's a 63GB patch for Cyberpunk 2077 downloading onto my Xbox Series X. That's going to take a little while to complete so, in the meantime, why don't we take a look at the state of CD Projekt Red's embattled open-world RPG and the new features that convinced me to dive back into Night City for the long-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 patch and next-gen update.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Call of Duty may be skipping 2023, but Warzone 2 will fill the gap

For the first time since 2004, it looks like Call of Duty will go a year without a mainline game in the series in 2023. According to a report from Bloomberg, the Treyarch-developed Call of Duty game planned for 2023 will be delayed one year to 2024. The new Infinity Ward Modern Warfare sequel announced for this year is still on track, as are plans to release a sequel to the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.5 Patch Notes Revealed

It has been a long time coming, but Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 today rolled out for all versions of the game. This is an update that developer CD Projekt Red has been promising for quite a long time, and while it notably brings the long-awaited next-gen upgrade to those on PS5 and Xbox Series X, it also comes with a variety of other fixes and additions as well.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Street Fighter 6 is coming, with incredibly detailed toes

At the season final of the Capcom Pro Tour, and following a week-long teaser campaign, Capcom finally announced Street Fighter 6. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the greatest fighting game series in history (sorry Mortal Kombat fans) and six years since the release of Street Fighter 5, one of the more divisive entries after the almost universally beloved Street Fighter 4.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Sales "Undershot" Expectations for Square Enix

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was a very pleasant surprise in 2021. Developed by Eidos-Montreal, the game received widespread critical praise, winning numerous Game of the Year awards. Unfortunately, that acclaim did not result in equally strong sales; according to Square Enix's third quarter financial results, the game "undershot" the publisher's expectations when it launched last October. It's always disappointing to see a good game fail to find an audience, but it seems sales have started to improve, and Square Enix is not giving up on it.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

'Elden Ring' Is Set to Appear on Next-Gen Platforms, but What About the Nintendo Switch?

The end of February 2022 marks the release of one of the year's most anticipated video games. Elden Ring was previously announced in 2019 and is a collaboration between Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin. After a lengthy development cycle, the game is set to release on several previous-gen consoles as well as next-gen consoles. Among its many release platforms, will it appear on the Nintendo Switch?
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 adds next-gen console upgrades, apartment customization, and a free trial

Highly anticipated: Pretty much everyone agrees that Cyberpunk 2077 had an awful launch. However, developer CD Projekt Red has promised to continue updating and polishing the game over time until it's in a state the players are happy with. They've already taken a few baby steps toward that goal with previous bug-fixing patches, but today marked the first major leap forward for Cyberpunk 2077 since release. Patch 1.5 was revealed and released today, and it's quite the doozy.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy