ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals: The last 10 players selected 31st in the NFL draft

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJ9mR_0eK2euw200

With the season over, the Cincinnati Bengals now fully turn attention to free agency and the draft.

And the draft looks nothing if not totally different for the team and fans. After advancing to the Super Bowl, the Bengals go from having a top-five pick to picking second-to-last in the opening round.

Fret not, though — recent history shows No. 31 and around that range still has pretty good odds of getting a team a starting-caliber player. Scouting, fit and a little bit of luck still play a role, but it’s not some disaster scenario.

Here’s a quick look at some of the names selected in the 31st slot over the years.

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, DE, Penn State (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gk8J5_0eK2euw200
(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Notable: Odafe Oweh was a breakout force right away, registering five sacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07IBzs_0eK2euw200
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons: Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oInJX_0eK2euw200
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Notable: McGary’s had a brutal time while moving around, allowing nine sacks last year.

New England Patriots, Sony Michel, RB, Georgia (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmSuL_0eK2euw200
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zOpt_0eK2euw200
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438AvF_0eK2euw200
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iFcH_0eK2euw200
Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos: Bradley Roby, CB, Ohio State (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IulZK_0eK2euw200
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys: Travis Frederick, C, Wisconsin (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26korZ_0eK2euw200
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Notable: First-Team All-Pro, but retired before the age of 30 due to health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w5eb1_0eK2euw200
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
247Sports

Deshaun Watson landing with Steelers after Brian Flores hire viewed as unlikely

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was hired this week by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive analyst, immediately summoning speculation on Deshaun Watson and whether the two could pair up next season in the AFC North. There was trade buzz earlier this year involving the Dolphins and Watson's interest, but legal issues negated the franchise from pursuing any sort of deal.
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Players Fined For Super Bowl Behavior: Fans React

Two National Football League players were fined for their behavior during Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles last weekend. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium last Sunday evening. This weekend, the National Football League announced that Vernon Hargreaves and Isaiah...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Rumored To Be Considering 2 Surprising Cuts

The Dallas Cowboys are rumored to be considering two surprising roster cuts this offseason. Dallas is up against the salary cap, though some contract restructuring should be able to take care of that. However, some believe that the Cowboys could cut ties with two of their best players. Wide receiver...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
The Spun

Ex-NFL Player Apologizes For False Patrick Mahomes Rumor

An ex-NFL player is walking back a tweet reporting that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes met with his wife and brother, asking them to no longer attend games. Former player and current radio host Rich Ohrnberger sent out a since-deleted tweet pushing that specific claim. Prompting a response from the QB himself.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Frederick
Person
Reuben Foster
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Fires Back at Brittany Matthews & Jackson Mahomes Critics

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making lots of headlines because of criticism aimed at his fiancee and brother. Per US Weekly, rumors swirled that Patrick told his fiancee, Britany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, that they couldn’t attend any more NFL games. Patrick Mahomes quickly shut down the rumors with a tweet on Friday, Feb. 18.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Dallas Cowboys Trade RB Ezekiel Elliott? $17 Million Question

FRISCO - Can the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott? Cut him? Trade him? Something?. Amid the mountains of misinformation surrounding the two-time NFL rushing champ’s situation, let’s cut through the speculation for the top 10 takes on Zeke …. 1 Why Doesn’t Dallas Just...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Cowboys#49ers#Ravens#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#De#Penn State#New England Patriots#Rb#Cb#Ohio State
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers To Cowboys? Wild Trade Idea Floated

It’s highly likely not going to happen, but there’s a wild trade idea about Aaron Rodgers going around. Shan Shariff of 105.3 in Dallas has floated the idea of a blockbuster deal that would send Dak Prescott to Green Bay for Rodgers. Shariff thinks that Prescott’s stock as...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Exploring Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: 5 free agent WRs to replace Michael Gallup

The Dallas Cowboys have a handful of key players scheduled to hit free agency next month. Ranging from role players to starters, some are certain to be playing elsewhere in 2022. One player who may be donning a new jersey in 2022 is fifth year receiver Michael Gallup. With resources...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Big Lead

Ryan Clark: Steelers Have 'Failed as an Organization' if Mason Rudolph is Their Quarterback Next Season

Jeremy Fowler appeared on Get Up this morning to discuss Pittsburgh Steelers' general manager Kevin Colbert's recent comments that the Steelers are excited to see what's next for Mason Rudolph. Colbert is retiring after the upcoming NFL draft, so with that mindset, it seems unlikely they go looking for a successor to Ben Roethlisberger before a new general manager takes Colbert's place this Spring. Fowler says there is a "very real possibility" that Rudolph is the starting quarterback going into the 2022 season. He then asked a despondent Ryan Clark to respond.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Safety Announces His Retirement At 30

A veteran NFL defensive back has announced his decision to retire from the game at 30 years of age. Ricardo Allen, a veteran safety in the National Football League, has decided to retire from the game following the 2021 season. The former Purdue Boilermakers star played in the NFL from...
NFL
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy