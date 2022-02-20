ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tears for Fears returns with new album ‘The Tipping Point’

By CBS News
WTOP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1985, this song, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” was a Top-10 hit for the British pop group Tears for Fears, and it was only the first of many. On MTV and on the radio, their music was inescapable. And now, 40 years and 30 million albums later, it’s...

wtop.com

Related
GQMagazine

Tears For Fears Are Back, and Closer Than Ever

At their peak, Tears For Fears made some of the most iconic songs of the 1980s, including “Shout” and “Everybody Wants To Rule The World.” Talking to the duo on Zoom, they look much as they did on MTV back then, just aged a few decades. Singer-bassist Curt Smith is loquacious yet soft-spoken, and wears his hair shorter; singer-guitarist Roland Orzabal, with his long flowing hair and white beard, tends to pause before answering questions with both thoughtful sincerity and dry wit. “I do get asked for my autograph a lot nowadays,” he volunteers at one point. “Because they all think I’m in Lord of the Rings. They’re so disappointed when I tell them I’m Edgar Winter.”
MUSIC
Vulture

The Most Existential and Therapeutic of Tears for Fears, According to Curt Smith

Strip away the catchy-as-hell synths and power chords, and Tears for Fears’ music is pretty much the sonic equivalent of a therapy session. As part of the “second British invasion” that arrived on the U.S.’s airwaves in the ’80s, front men Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal were a little deeper — a little smarter — than their equally well-coiffed contemporaries that had “minds” or “twins” in their names, offering up a triple punch of a primal platter with 1983’s The Hurting, 1985’s Songs From the Big Chair, and 1989’s The Seeds of Love. (Not that we can make the official decision, but “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” is, for all intents and purposes, the theme song for 1985.) They were crooning about neurosis, depression, and political protest, but they did it in an accessible way for the MTV generation.
MUSIC
WRAL News

New this week: 'Law & Order,' Madea and Tears for Fears

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — The Ryan Reynolds action comedy “Free Guy,” one of the few big-budget original movies to come out in theaters last year, arrives Wednesday on Disney+ as well as on HBO Max. And in Shawn Levy's genially self-aware film, which racked up $331 million at the box office, originality is very much at the heart of a story about a nonplayer videogame character (Reynolds) who breaks free of his coding. While “Free Guy” cribs heavily from movies before it, it derives plenty of agreeable charm from its star, and a number of entertaining co-stars — among them Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Lil Rel Howery and Channing Tatum. Naturally, a sequel is in development, which Reynolds announced wryly with the hashtag "#irony."
MOVIES
NewsTimes

A Dystopian Labyrinth ‘Breaks the Man’ in Tears for Fears Video

It’s all a game. On Thursday, Tears for Fears released the music video for their single “Break the Man” — and it follows identical, black suit-sporting men as they go about their lives mindlessly walking through a labyrinth. “No more wondering what happens now/No more holding...
MUSIC
Person
Curt Smith
Person
Roland Orzabal

