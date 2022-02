Is there a ‘work’ you? When you log on, on a Monday morning, does anything about you drastically change? Pre-pandemic, the signifiers of this may have been easier to spot; a particular wardrobe or a manner of speaking (how often do we tell our friends we will ‘circle back by EOD’ after all?). But now that working from home has exploded the boundaries between our work and private lives, it may have unearthed an overlooked reality. Maybe who we are at work is not so different from who we really are at all.

