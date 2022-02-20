ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' 7-round mock draft pre NFL combine

 2 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts are still a few months away from the 2022 NFL draft but throughout the entire offseason we’ll be looking at which prospects they might consider.

The Colts are without a first-round pick due to the Carson Wentz trade so general manager Chris Ballard will have to work his magic in order to continue improving the roster.

Since we haven’t even gotten to the NFL combine yet, a lot is going to change over the next few months. We’ll get more information and learn more about these prospects, but it’s still a good idea to run through some simulations.

Using The Draft Network’s mock draft machine, here’s a seven-round mock for the Colts:

Round 2 | No. 47 overall

The Pick: QB Carson Strong, Nevada

The Carson Wentz saga appears to be coming to an end this offseason. Though it isn’t official, there is an incredible amount of smoke around the situation. If Wentz is gone, the likelihood of the Colts drafting a quarterback increases.

While they certainly could turn to free agency rather than drafting a quarterback for the third consecutive year, Strong is an intriguing option on Day 2. He has arguably the best arm talent in the class and regularly had pre-snap responsibilities at Nevada.

Strong is limited mibility-wise and has a nasty history of knee injuries. He’ll need to interview well at the combine but until we get there, Strong is likely to the top option at quarterback for the Colts in the draft.

Round 3 | No. 82 overall

The Pick: WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

Adding to the wide receiver room is something the Colts need to do this offseason even if Chris Ballard is more bullish than the rest of us. Here, they get a near clone to T.Y. Hilton, who is contemplating retirement.

Robinson exploded with Kentucky after transferring from Nebraska. In 13 games, he had 104 receptions for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s shifty in the open field and would maximize YAC opportunities, which is something the Colts desperately need.

Robinson should be viewed as a strong complement to Michael Pittman Jr. given his skill set.

Round 4 | No. 120 overall

The Pick: OT Max Mitchell, Louisiana

Whether the Colts bring back Eric Fisher will be a topic of discussion over the next month. But there’s a good chance they add a low-rent option in free agency and try to find a diamond in the rough during the draft.

Mitchell is one of those options. He’s a smooth operator in space and is one of the more technically sound prospects in the draft. He may need to add some strength to his anchor but has the ability to work well in a zone-blocking scheme.

Mitchell also has experience working at both right and left tackle.

Round 5 | No. 158 overall

The Pick: EDGE Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina

Finally, an edge rusher. I admit that it doesn’t feel great waiting until the fifth round to add to this room but the options earlier didn’t feel like great value. At least here, the Colts take a prospect with extremely high upisde.

Gunter’s role with Coastal Carolina would differ if drafted by the Colts. He played more of a hybrid role on the edge. He’s already an impact player against the run but his athleticism could help unlock his potential as a pass rusher, especially if the Colts assigned him to a role that simply needed him to pin his ears back.

A member of Bruce Feldman’s 2021 Freak List, Gunter is the kind of Day 3 edge rusher you take a chance on.

Round 5 | No. 177 overall

The Pick: CB Matt Hankins, Iowa

This pick isn’t official yet as it’s a projected compensatory pick in The Draft Network’s system. However, the Colts are projected to have two of them so we’ll just roll with it.

Adding to the cornerback room isn’t a massive need, but getting a prospect like Hankins to work as a depth piece his rookie season would be nice. The biggest selling point here is Hankins’ ball skills, which we know is a coveted trait for Chris Ballard. He may lack some size but he makes up for it with a high motor, ball skills and length.

He might be better suited for a zone scheme where his eyes in the backfield, which makes him a fit for Gus Bradley’s defense.

Round 6 | No. 216 overall

The Pick: S Verone McKinley III, Oregon

This is another one of the projected compensatory picks that hasn’t become official yet.

The Colts need depth at safety in a big way. They should re-sign George Odum and likely bring in a veteran in free agency. But adding a prospect like McKinley would be intriguing on Day 3 considering their needs in the room.

McKinley may not offer the skill set that will boost him into a stater’s role but he does have the type of range the Colts need in the safety room. With three-safety packages likely to be more of the norm under Gus Bradley, McKinley’s skill set would work nicely in a rotational role to begin his career.

Round 7 | No. 236 overall

The Pick: EDGE Amaré Barno, Virgina Tech

Another edge rusher toward the end of the draft. Barno is another high-upside player that could be intriguing because of his athleticism. He’s a lengthy edge rusher who likely is best suited as a sub-package pass rusher.

It will be interesting to see how he tests at the combine because that could increase his stock a lot. Maybe not to the point of a Day 2 pick but taking athletic edge rushers with length is something Ballard will always do.

Round 7 | No. 237 overall (from PHI)

The Pick: TE Chase Allen, Iowa State

The Colts have this extra seventh-rounder from the trade with the Eagles that included Matt Pryor just before the start of the 2021 season. The pick here is one the Colts make at a position of need.

I would expect Chris Ballard to add a more prominent name in free agency after re-signing Mo Alie-Cox. Allen has upside as a receiver even if he may not become a super impactful player in that regard. He’s a versatile piece that can be assigned in-line or detached with secure hands in the passing game.

