Colerain, OH

Ohio Cops Charge Mom Who Abandoned 5-year-old in Cold

 3 days ago

Boy abandoned in Ohio

Colerain, Ohio police say a mother abandoned her non-verbal child with autism in their small Ohio town. Police say she drove across the state line from her home in Indiana and left the 5-year-old in the area of Sheed Road and Gaines Road.

The child wandered for an hour before he was discovered by passing motorists. Since the child was non-verbal and unable to tell officers his name, police issued a social media plea for help in identifying the boy. Officers checked him against reports of other missing children with no luck. Their initial post was shared over 8,000 times.

Saturday evening, Colerain police announced that they'd discovered the identity of the boy and issued warrants for his mother, 32-year-old Heather Nicole Adkins of Shelbyville, Indiana.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information can call Colerain Police Department at 513-321-2677.

by Cyn Mackley

Madaline Szczechowski
4d ago

DO NOT CALL THAT WOMAN A MOTHER, SHE IS NOT. how dare she do that to her child. so he is non-verbal, he is a human being and didn't deserve to be thrown away as if he was trash. how afraid this child must have felt when he was left alone in a strange place and unable to communicate with anyone. that woman needs to be in jail and that child needs to be put with a family that will love and cherish him. my opinion.

Lori Limbeck
4d ago

what a cute young boy hopefully finds a home full of love poor guy didn't ask to be in his Mama's care somebody will keep him warm safe loved read to and taught probably not autistic at all just not taught zip 0 notta thing sad so sad

Rhonda Lampton
4d ago

Poor reporting. She abandoned him in their small OHIO town, but she drove across the state line from her home in Indiana? Horrible act of selfishness. He could have frozen to death.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portsmouth, OH
Welcome to SCDN. We're an independent news organization.

