Ohio Cops Charge Mom Who Abandoned 5-year-old in Cold

Colerain, Ohio police say a mother abandoned her non-verbal child with autism in their small Ohio town. Police say she drove across the state line from her home in Indiana and left the 5-year-old in the area of Sheed Road and Gaines Road.

The child wandered for an hour before he was discovered by passing motorists. Since the child was non-verbal and unable to tell officers his name, police issued a social media plea for help in identifying the boy. Officers checked him against reports of other missing children with no luck. Their initial post was shared over 8,000 times.

Saturday evening, Colerain police announced that they'd discovered the identity of the boy and issued warrants for his mother, 32-year-old Heather Nicole Adkins of Shelbyville, Indiana.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information can call Colerain Police Department at 513-321-2677.