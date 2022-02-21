ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Miracle Find in Ohio Antique Shop

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39q8WI_0eK2YkUa00
Painting reunited with Ohio familyscreenshot

Northwest Ohio News by Cyn Mackley

A Northwest Ohio family is celebrating after being reunited with a work of art painted by their beloved late grandmother -- a painting thought lost over 40 years ago. Gwen Pahl, of Findlay, was browsing at Vint'illage, an antique shop in Bowling Green, Ohio when she spotted something she couldn't believe for sale in the shop. Right there on the wall was a painting by her mother, Noretta Lowery.

Her family hadn't seen the painting since 1979 when her mom gave it as a gift to her younger sister's boyfriend. When the pair split, the sister asked for it back. However, the boyfriend decided to keep it. The family hadn't seen it since. Noretta Lowery passed away in 2005. However, this is more than just the story of an unexpected find. Mrs. Pahl was just moments away from the painting being sole to someone else.

Moments Away From Someone Else Buying

Vint'illage shared the whole story on their Facebook page:

"Got. To.Love.Fate.

ONE) Around 12:30 this morning, Sean, a BGSU Fine Arts alum and tattoo artist at Bowling Green’s storied Murder Ink, visited Vint’illage searching for treasures for himself and his girlfriend.

He came upon an original oil painting - a vintage piece, painted by unique amateur artist Noreta Lowery in 1979.

He loved the painting, felt certain that his girlfriend would love the painting, and so texted her a photo of it.

She told him to immediately purchase it.
He responded that he’d just come back with her later today, and they would just “bundle” it with numerous things they’d get.

Playing the numbers, it was a safe bet. After all, I’d had the painting for months; it was very reasonably priced, and yet, as far as I knew, no one had looked at it twice.

So, he took off, telling me that they’d be back later in the day. He didn’t mention to me his interest in the painting - which, as it turns out, unbeknownst to me, is entitled The Battle of Lake Erie.

How was it made beknownst to me?

TWO) Roughly half an hour after Sean left a woman with tears in her eyes approached my counter carrying a framed piece facing away from me.

“How in the world did you get The Battle of Lake Erie? My mom painted this.”

“Well, I’m not sure - which piece are we talking about?”

She turned it around so I could see this painting of a naval battle - which, evidently, depicts an 1813 battle between US and British naval forces.

And she told me the backstory:

In 1978 her mother painted a depiction of this battle.

Her kid sister‘s boyfriend - who everyone assumed that the sister would marry - loved the painting. So the mother surprised him in 1979 with this roughly duplicate painting.

When the couple broke up soon after, though the sister requested he give the painting to her, he refused.
They never again saw him.
None of them ever saw the painting again. Until today.

THREE) Sean And his girlfriend returned a few hours later.
Although they were disappointed that the painting was gone, they were good-natured about Sean flowing well with Fate as it tilted joyously towards the Lowery family."

Out of Sight

Mrs. Pahl, is a frequent visitor to the shop and was surprised she hadn't seen the painting on one of her visits. The owner said it was purchased at a Maumee, Ohio thrift store last fall and that the painting had accidentally ended up sitting behind a settee in the store for a couple of months and no one realized it was there until two antique dolls sitting on the settee sold.

Mrs. Lowery's daughter, Carla Seitz, noted that her mother was a devoted doll collector, "This whole thing has me spooked!"

Mrs. Pahl said, "The stars were aligned that's for sure. I'm still blown away by the way this unfolded." Pahl said she plans to give the painting to her younger sister.

Comments / 53

Just sayin'
4d ago

Your Mom arranged it with the help of God. Everyday there are miracles to be found if we just ‘look’.

Reply(26)
32
Adios America
4d ago

That is a dream come true. How wonderful that they found such a precious heirloom.

Reply
26
Douglas Hall
4d ago

the Lord God does many things miracles and he answers prayers as well he is also a God of Justice

Reply(1)
11
Related
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Asks Wrong Person to Ride Along

Cousin admits to drugs and loaded weapon during traffic stopOhio State Police. A speeding violation led to an arrest of a Columbus man on Monday for illegal drugs. Jackson County Sheriff Tedd E. Frazier’s Deputies were on patrol on US Route 35 Monday evening, when a vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed was observed eastbound on US 35, near the Chillicothe Pike exit.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Small Town Ohio Woman Vanishes

Police in a small Ohio Town issue a plea for the public's help after a woman mysteriously vanishes. The Ironton, Ohio Police Department says Carrie Anne Neal went missing from the town of 11,000 people two months ago.
IRONTON, OH
SCDNReports

Conflicting Reports: Child Lost in Scioto River?

Conflicting reports are coming into SCDN at this late hour. There are reports of a mother and son who may have overturned their kayak on the Scioto River. The incident occurred near Briar Patch in Lucasville, according to reports. The mother has been located, but the child is still missing, say witnesses.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
City
Maumee, OH
Bowling Green, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Bowling Green, OH
Entertainment
City
Bowling Green, OH
City
Findlay, OH
State
Ohio State
SCDNReports

Baby Napper Busted In Ohio

Jackson County (Ohio) Sheriff Tedd Frazier’s deputies captured an alleged kidnapper early Monday morning in Scioto Township. Jackson County dispatchers received an alert from the London Police Department (LPD), located in Madison County, that 21-year-old Ryan Harmon had taken his 3 month-old infant and may be en route to his father’s residence on Petersburg Road.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Baby Safe After Kidnapping

Ohio police say an alleged kidnapper is in custody and a baby is safe with its mother after a scary incident on Monday morning. Jackson County, Ohio Sheriff Ted Frazier said the incident happened in Scioto Township early Monday morning.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Ohio#Thrift Store#Painting#Ohio Antique Shop#Illage#Bgsu Fine Arts
SCDNReports

Missouri Family Dollar Rat Infestation Recall

Missouri Family Dollar Rat Infestation RecallSCDN Graphics Department. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the good folks of Missouri that several categories of FDA-regulated products purchased from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present from Family Dollar stores in Missouri, could be unsafe for consumers to use. The impacted products originated from the company’s distribution facility where an FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, that could cause many of the products to become contaminated.
MISSOURI STATE
SCDNReports

Florida Scammers Charged in Illegal Asphalt Business

Florida Scammers Charged in Illegal Asphalt BusinessScreenshot. Three men are wanted in Florida for scamming multiple businesses in an illegal asphalt business. The Winter Haven businesses were coerced into paying high rates for asphalt work, and once the job was done, the owners would realize just how poor the quality of the work was.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Paintings
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Hit by Stolen Car that he Owns

A man in Ohio had his car stolen, and while on the phone with police to report the missing vehicle, he was hit by his own car. Joel Morton-Wilson was in the process of reporting to police that his car was missing in Columbus, thinking it had been towed, when the people who had stolen the vehicle hit him in the shoulder with the car.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Indiana Silver Alert

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Mooresville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jeffrey Gray, a 43 year old white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 210 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a green jacket, red and black pajamas and Under Armour sandals.
MOORESVILLE, IN
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
107K+
Followers
4K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy