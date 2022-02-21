Miracle Find in Ohio Antique Shop

Painting reunited with Ohio family screenshot

Northwest Ohio News by Cyn Mackley

A Northwest Ohio family is celebrating after being reunited with a work of art painted by their beloved late grandmother -- a painting thought lost over 40 years ago. Gwen Pahl, of Findlay, was browsing at Vint'illage, an antique shop in Bowling Green, Ohio when she spotted something she couldn't believe for sale in the shop. Right there on the wall was a painting by her mother, Noretta Lowery.

Her family hadn't seen the painting since 1979 when her mom gave it as a gift to her younger sister's boyfriend. When the pair split, the sister asked for it back. However, the boyfriend decided to keep it. The family hadn't seen it since. Noretta Lowery passed away in 2005. However, this is more than just the story of an unexpected find. Mrs. Pahl was just moments away from the painting being sole to someone else.

Moments Away From Someone Else Buying

Vint'illage shared the whole story on their Facebook page:

"Got. To.Love.Fate.

ONE) Around 12:30 this morning, Sean, a BGSU Fine Arts alum and tattoo artist at Bowling Green’s storied Murder Ink, visited Vint’illage searching for treasures for himself and his girlfriend.

He came upon an original oil painting - a vintage piece, painted by unique amateur artist Noreta Lowery in 1979.

He loved the painting, felt certain that his girlfriend would love the painting, and so texted her a photo of it.

She told him to immediately purchase it.

He responded that he’d just come back with her later today, and they would just “bundle” it with numerous things they’d get.

Playing the numbers, it was a safe bet. After all, I’d had the painting for months; it was very reasonably priced, and yet, as far as I knew, no one had looked at it twice.

So, he took off, telling me that they’d be back later in the day. He didn’t mention to me his interest in the painting - which, as it turns out, unbeknownst to me, is entitled The Battle of Lake Erie.

How was it made beknownst to me?

TWO) Roughly half an hour after Sean left a woman with tears in her eyes approached my counter carrying a framed piece facing away from me.

“How in the world did you get The Battle of Lake Erie? My mom painted this.”

“Well, I’m not sure - which piece are we talking about?”

She turned it around so I could see this painting of a naval battle - which, evidently, depicts an 1813 battle between US and British naval forces.

And she told me the backstory:

In 1978 her mother painted a depiction of this battle.

Her kid sister‘s boyfriend - who everyone assumed that the sister would marry - loved the painting. So the mother surprised him in 1979 with this roughly duplicate painting.

When the couple broke up soon after, though the sister requested he give the painting to her, he refused.

They never again saw him.

None of them ever saw the painting again. Until today.

THREE) Sean And his girlfriend returned a few hours later.

Although they were disappointed that the painting was gone, they were good-natured about Sean flowing well with Fate as it tilted joyously towards the Lowery family."

Out of Sight

Mrs. Pahl, is a frequent visitor to the shop and was surprised she hadn't seen the painting on one of her visits. The owner said it was purchased at a Maumee, Ohio thrift store last fall and that the painting had accidentally ended up sitting behind a settee in the store for a couple of months and no one realized it was there until two antique dolls sitting on the settee sold.

Mrs. Lowery's daughter, Carla Seitz, noted that her mother was a devoted doll collector, "This whole thing has me spooked!"

Mrs. Pahl said, "The stars were aligned that's for sure. I'm still blown away by the way this unfolded." Pahl said she plans to give the painting to her younger sister.