OTTAWA -- Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome each had a goal and an assist for the New York Rangers in a 2-1 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday. "We come to the game, every game, expecting that we have the ability to get two points," Strome said. "I thought tonight was a good example of that. I thought everyone did what we needed to do to win. Some gutsy efforts."

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO