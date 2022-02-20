ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Sportradar
wcn247.com
 2 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 2...

www.wcn247.com

Buffalo Sabres drop third straight in 7-3 loss to Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBW) — After allowing five goals to Colorado on Saturday, the Sabres gave up even more on Sunday evening against Columbus. The Blue Jackets sent Buffalo home with a 7-3 loss to mull over. Buffalo's only lead throughout the entire game was thanks to Tage Thompson, who...
Canadiens Take Calculated Risk Hiring Lecavalier, St. Louis

The local media finally got their man, with the Montreal Canadiens hiring Vincent Lecavalier as a special advisor to hockey operations. You just thought they’d be more stoked, at least seem more enthusiastic at the prospect of Lecavalier finally joining the Canadiens, albeit almost a decade later than initially hoped, at his introductory press conference.
NHL

Berube wins first NHL start since 2018, Blue Jackets defeat Sabres

COLUMBUS -- J-F Berube made 33 saves in his first NHL start in almost four years when the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Buffalo Sabres 7-3 at Nationwide Arena on Sunday. Berube had not started an NHL game since April 6, 2018, when he played for the Chicago Blackhawks, and he had not won an NHL game since April 4, 2018. He got the start because goalies Elvis Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo each is out with a lower-body injury.
John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
NHL

Raanta makes 31 saves, Hurricanes hold off Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Jesper Fast and Sebastian Aho scored in the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Antti Raanta, who was making his second start since Jan. 29, made 31 saves for the Hurricanes (34-11-4), who are 2-0-1 in their past three games.
markerzone.com

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS ACQUIRE GOALTENDER FROM ARIZONA COYOTES IN MINOR TRADE

The Toronto Maple Leafs were apparently in the market for another goaltender. Now they have it. The Leafs have acquired goalie Carter Hutton from the Arizona Coyotes. The return is future considerations, so nothing at this moment. Hutton just cleared waivers so he can be sent straight to the AHL without having to clear again.
NHL

Ducks Recall Defenseman Guhle, Reassign Pateryn

The Ducks have recalled defenseman Brendan Guhle from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Ducks have assigned defenseman Greg Pateryn to the Gulls. Guhle, 24 (7/29/97), has appeared in two games with Anaheim his season. The 6-2, 197-pound blueliner...
FOX Sports

Columbus hosts Toronto after Kukan's 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (32-14-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (25-23-1, fifth in the Metropolitan) LINE: Blue Jackets +170, Maple Leafs -202; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit Columbus after Dean Kukan scored two goals in the Blue Jackets' 7-3 victory over the Sabres.
markerzone.com

ANAHEIM DUCKS AND DAVE NONIS PART WAYS

Dave Nonis, a very recognizable name in the world of hockey executives, has parted ways with the Anaheim Ducks organization. According to The Athletic, Nonis' contract was set to be up at the end of this season, but he's been let go in advance. "Team sources confirmed the move, which...
Arizona Sports

Interest in Coyotes D Jakob Chychrun via trade remains strong, admits GM

Only one player in the NHL has a worse plus-minus than the Arizona Coyotes’ Jakob Chychrun as of Tuesday. Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong’s busy phone lines might indicate that having a bad plus-minus on the second-worst team in the NHL carries little weight to outside evaluators. Joining Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Tuesday, Armstrong admitted other teams’s interest in Chychrun is a topic of conversations a month before the March 21 trade deadline.
NHL

Aaron Ekblad Named NHL's 'Second Star' of the Week Ending Feb. 20

Aaron Ekblad registered 1-1-2 in each of his three outings to lead NHL defensemen in goals (3), points (6) and plus/minus (tied; +6), helping the Panthers (35-10-5, 75 points) open a five-point cushion atop the Atlantic Division on the strength of a perfect week. Ekblad (1-1-2) first lifted Florida to a 3-2 comeback win against the Carolina Hurricanes Feb. 16, scoring his seventh career overtime goal (and second of the season) to tie teammate Aleksander Barkov for second place in franchise history. He followed that with 1-1-2 in each of his next two games, a 6-2 triumph over the Minnesota Wild Feb. 18 and a 5-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks Feb. 20. The 26-year-old Windsor, Ont., native and No. 1 overall pick from the 2014 NHL Draft has skated in 49 total contests this season, ranking fifth among NHL blueliners with a career-high 47 points (13-34-47) while sitting fourth among all skaters (forwards or defensemen) with a +35 rating.
NHL

2022 NHL Stadium Series in Nashville to combine hockey, country music

They expect more than 65,000 fans -- the largest home crowd in their history and one of the largest crowds in NHL history -- for an event that will combine hockey and live country music like never before. "It's a historic thing to go to," said Tennessee Titans left tackle...
NHL

Heika's Take: Stars let prime opportunity slip away in loss to Coyotes

The Stars started their recent three-game road trip by beating the best team in the NHL and stopping a 19-game point streak in Colorado. They ended it Sunday by losing to the worst home team in hockey, the Arizona Coyotes, failing to capitalize on a great opportunity in a 3-1 loss at Gila River Arena.
NHL

Predators Recall Matt Luff from Milwaukee

Forward Has One Goal, Three Points in 10 Games with Predators This Season. Nashville, Tenn. (February 21, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Matt Luff from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the team has reassigned forward Cole Smith to the Admirals.
The Associated Press

Blue Jackets top Toronto 4-3 on Laine OT goal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrik Laine scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to lift Columbus to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, the Blue Jackets’ third straight win. Adam Boqvist and Brendan Gaunce also scored for Columbus, while...
theScore

Coyotes trade Carter Hutton to Maple Leafs for future considerations

The Arizona Coyotes and Toronto Maple Leafs made their second trade with each other in three days, as the Coyotes agreed to send goaltender Carter Hutton to the Leafs for future considerations Monday night. The Maple Leafs plan to loan Hutton back to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners - the Coyotes'...
NHL

