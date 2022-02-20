ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man said he was ‘high and happy’ during DUI traffic stop, deputies say

By Dylan Abad, Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Pyzr_0eK2VszH00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A 51-year-old Florida man told authorities he was “high and happy” after he was stopped for recklessly driving Wednesday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Theodore John Evans, 51, of Jupiter, was stopped Wednesday after multiple callers reported a Toyota RAV4 running red lights, passing in no-passing zones and not staying within the lanes.

Teen TikTok star’s father guns down stalker at Florida home

Deputies said Evans’ eyes were bloodshot and watery, and a release said Evans “behaved erratically, speaking quickly and nonsensically about how high and happy he was due to his use of a vape pen.”

Marijuana candies, a glass pipe and a vape pen were found in the Toyota.

Evans was booked into to jail on Wednesday afternoon, where his bond was set at $2,500. He was released Thursday afternoon, according to Monroe County records.

Evans faces one count of DUI unlawful blood alcohol: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 19

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged for breaking into a Jasper home wearing gorilla mask

DUBOIS, Co. Ind. (WEHT) — A Jasper man is facing several charges after police said he broke into a home wearing a gorilla mask stealing several items including a gun. Jasper Police were alerted Monday of a residential burglary that happened Sunday. Officers watched surveillance video that showed 36-year-old Kyle Coleman wearing a gorilla mask […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

JPD: A fender-bender happened between a van and a car

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Around 10:09 a.m. on February 22, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of US HWY 231 and W 12th Avenue. JPD says the vehicles involved were a van and a car, and the car was traveling south on US HWY 231 near […]
JASPER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Home intruder murders woman, still on the run

RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal shooting that left one woman dead and a homeowner wounded early Monday morning in Madison County. Investigation revealed an armed suspect came into a home on Willis Branch Road shortly before 4:30 a.m., firing shots and killing a woman inside. KSP says the intruder […]
RICHMOND, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Car theft victim spots his own truck passing by in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Imagine having your car stolen only to see it drive by you days later. For a homeowner on Indy’s near north side, that became a reality this week. “I looked in the back mirror, and saw the sticker on the back, I was like, ‘Holy crap, that was my truck!” recalled Kyle Nelson. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Driver fleeing police crashes into Elkhart flower shop

ELKHART CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A South Bend man lands himself in jail after crashing through a flower shop overnight during a police chase. According to reports, an Indiana State Trooper tried to pull over a red Hyundai shortly before 4 a.m. Monday for several traffic violations near the Indiana Toll Road Elkhart Exit. The […]
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with attempting to grab deputy’s taser

WABASH COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic dispute that was in progress in the 11100 block of E. 80 Rd near the village of Browns about 4 p.m. on Feb. 20. A deputy arrived on the scene to find 62-year-old Jackie D. Beal and a family member […]
WABASH COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Alcohol#Guns#Wfla#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Topeka man caught with 15.5 lbs of meth in Wisconsin, police say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been arrested in Wisconsin and accused of transporting around $250,000 worth of methamphetamine. A criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County, Wisconsin, identified Jimmy Castillo, 22, of Topeka, as the man in custody Monday after transporting 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intention to deliver the controlled substance. […]
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WEHT/WTVW

Man found guilty in murder of central Indiana police officer

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has made a guilty ruling in the killing of a Southport police lieutenant. In front of a packed courtroom with at least 20 Southport police officers, Marion Superior Judge Mark Stoner found Jason Brown guilty of murder for fatally shooting 38-year-old Southport Lt. Aaron Allan. Allan was shot 11 times when […]
SOUTHPORT, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Inmate found dead in jail, Indiana State Police confirms investigation

ST. JOSPEH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police notified media they’ve been requested to investigate an inmate’s death at St. Joseph County Jail. Law enforcement officials say ISP was contacted Monday morning following an inmate found unresponsive in a medical isolation unit. According to documents, Rebecca Powell, 63 of South Bend, Ind., was found […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
WEHT/WTVW

The Illinois State Police says buckle up or get cited!

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) has been keeping busy during February. ISP District 19 Commander, Captain Nathan Douglas, revealed the results of an Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrol (OREP) held in Saline County during February. This basically means that they were doing seat belt and car seat patrols. This patrol provided extra […]
SALINE COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Woman allegedly involved in two separate thefts

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department is looking for your help in identifying a woman believed to be involved in two separate thefts. Two case files were opened containing images of a female allegedly stealing items, which police say are thought to be of the same woman. While they have shared images with […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy