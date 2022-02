Georgia found its news defensive backs coach on Friday when the school announced the addition of Fran Brown. Brown spent the past two seasons coaching defensive backs at Rutgers. Prior to that he spent time at Temple and Baylor. The hire was lauded given Brown’s recruiting ties to the state of New Jersey, along with his ability to recruit the northeast as a whole. Given his time with Matt Rhule at Baylor, he gives Georgia another assistant with ties to the state of Texas. Outside linebackers coach Chidrea Uzo-Diribe also has ties to the state as well.

