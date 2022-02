ATLANTA – Georgia Power has encountered additional delays in the nuclear expansion at Plant Vogtle that will delay the project an additional three to six months. The Atlanta-based utility announced Thursday that the first of two new reactors at the plant south of Augusta won’t be completed until the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of 2023. The second reactor will follow in the third or fourth quarter of next year under the revised schedule.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO