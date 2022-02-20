ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot dies in crash of a small plane northwest of Kingman

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A Nevada man has died after the small plane he was piloting crashed northwest of Kingman, according to authorities.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the pilot was the only person aboard the single-engine plane when it went down Saturday afternoon near the Triangle Airpark.

They say the victim died at the scene and was identified the victim Sunday as 73-year-old Richard Dennis Moynihan of Boulder City, Nevada.

Authorities say Moynihan was flying a Van’s RV-7A, which is a kit-built airplane that had its certification issued in February 2019.

They say the plane was destroyed in the crash with debris scattered along U.S. 93.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be handling the investigation into the cause of the fatal crash.

