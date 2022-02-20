ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starfield’s lead artist says the game’s overall aesthetic is ‘NASA-Punk’

By Grover Caldwell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarfield lead artist Istvan Pely has revealed that the overarching aesthetic of Bethesda’s upcoming space RPG is “NASA-Punk.”. Talk to Billy and lead animator Rick Vicens Xbox Wire He discusses how the term has truly taken on a life of its own and helped shape what is Starfield...

GamesRadar+

Skyrim player is killing the most annoying character every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases

A Skyrim player is killing its most annoying NPC every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases. That Skyrim character would, of course, be none other than Nazeem, esteemed citizen and rampant airhead of Whiterun. Just below, you can check out a video of the player in question slaying the annoying character after he utters one of his most most notoriously obnoxious lines.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Fallout 76 will introduce aliens and post-apocalyptic Pittsburgh this year

Bethesda Game Studios has unveiled its roadmap for Fallout 76 updates this year - and the tarmac is thick with references to past Fallout games. Not to mention the aliens. Starting in the spring, the studio is plotting an “otherworldly, all-encompassing invasion” dubbed Invaders from Beyond. The extraterrestrial visitors - which have been a fringe element of the Fallout universe since the ‘90s - will prompt public event takeovers, random encounters, and a new seasonal public event. The spring also promises an update to Fallout Worlds, the custom servers Bethesda launched last year in lieu of modding. So far, Worlds has allowed Fallout 1st subscribers to fiddle with settings for difficulty, PvP rules, camp construction, physics, fog, fall damage, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Boss Wants Starfield to Be Bethesda's Biggest Game

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has some massive ambitions for Starfield, which is the upcoming RPG from Bethesda Game Studios. Over the past couple of decades, Bethesda Game Studios has already reached massive acclaim and success with both its Fallout and The Elder Scrolls franchises. And while it might be hard for the studio's next IP, Starfield, to reach these same heights, Spencer is going to do all that he can to ensure that the space-faring venture is a smash-hit.
VIDEO GAMES
Todd Howard
GamesRadar+

10 games we're excited to see re-emerge in 2022, from Fable to Elder Scrolls 6

In recent years, developers and publishers have gotten a little better at announcing games earlier. The side effect is that we're often left in the dark for long stretches of time – early anticipation can easily turn into months (if not years) of speculation. From a brief teaser of Elder Scrolls 6 all the way back in 2018 to a glimpse at the new Fable adventure in the works from Playground Games, there's countless games that we can't wait to see more of.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Assassin’s Creed Rumors – Valhalla DLC turned into full spin-off

Assassin’s Creed rumors state that a DLC in-development has been repurposed into a stand-alone spin-off game instead. In a Bloomberg report, an unnamed source said that an upcoming Assassin’s Creed stand-alone spin-off game started its development life as a DLC expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Instead, due to a variety of factors, development pivoted to make the game its own release instead.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Starfield aims for a 'NASA-punk' visual style

There's a certain rough-hewn look to Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield—more rugged and primitive than the sleek, smooth lines of, say, Mass Effect. This is intentional—game director Todd Howard has previously described Starfield as "a more grounded game and a more grounded setting about exploration" than Bethesda's Elder Scrolls series—and early in the production process, developers even whipped up a catchy name for it.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Dragon Age 4 Reportedly Arriving Within 18 Months

Dragon Age 4 will likely be released within the next 18 months, according to a report from Venturebeat's Jeff Grubb. Speaking on his show GrubbSnax (paywall), Grubb said he expected the game to arrive in late 2023 (H/T Eurogamer). The game has been in development since at least 2017, and despite BioWare aiming for a 2022 release, reports published last month indicated the game likely wouldn't arrive until 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Cyberpunk 2077 Players Discover Secret Changes Made to the Game

CD Projekt Red released an absolutely massive Cyberpunk 2077 update this week on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Update 1.5, as it's called, drastically overhauled the game across the board and was accompanied by patch notes that revealed and detailed everything CDPR did to the game with the update, or so we thought. The patch notes are huge and go into great detail, but players haven't discovered they don't come close to detailing everything that has been changed with the update.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Young Justice: Phantoms Announces Return Window in New Teaser Trailer

A new teaser trailer for Young Justice: Phantoms reveals the time frame for when the new season will return to HBO Max. The first half of Season 4 wrapped up in December, with a number of different storylines still hanging in the balance. Superboy was believed to be dead, though that's up for debate after a new clue was revealed, Beast Boy is still in need of an intervention for his depression, and Zatanna and her students have taken on the responsibility of sharing hosting duties for Doctor Fate. Now, a teaser trailer reveals Young Justice: Phantoms will make its return this spring.
TV SERIES

