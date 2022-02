Halle Berry expressed frustration that no Black women have won Best Actress at the Oscars since she took home the trophy 20 years ago for ‘Monster’s Ball’. Halle Berry, 55, made history at the 2002 Academy Awards for her role in the drama film Monster’s Ball. She became the first woman of color to win the Best Actress award — an accomplishment that sadly hasn’t been repeated at the ceremony since. “I do feel completely heartbroken that there’s no other woman standing next to me in 20 years,” Halle said on ABC News and Hulu’s Screen Queens Rising special, streaming now. “I thought, like everybody else, that night meant a lot of things would change,” she added.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO