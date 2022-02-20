Point Spread: Purdue Double-Digit Favorite in Huge Showdown With Rutgers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue has four games left in the regular season, and three of them are against teams that have already beaten them this season. The redemption run starts on Sunday with a home game against Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights have had some magical moments so far this season. They beat Purdue just a few days before they became ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time ever in early December.

And now these past two weeks, they have beaten four straight ranked teams as an unranked team, something that hasn't happened ever in NCAA history. Sunday's. game starts at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Purdue has gone 6-1 in this last hectic stretch of seven games in 18 days, but they've covered in only two of those games. So, somewhat surprisingly, they are a 12-point favorite on Sunday against Rutgers.

Purdue is 23-4 overall and 12-4 in the Big Ten, tied with 12-4 Illinois, and a half-game ahead of Wisconsin, who also plays on Sunday. They have been favored in 26 of their first 27 games, and won and covered Wednesday — just barely — at Northwestern.

The Boilermakers are 14-13 against the spread, and are 9-7 in games in West Lafayette. In true road games, they are 3-5 against the spread.

Here's what the Boilermakers have done so far this season:

Rutgers is 16-9 over, but 10-5 in the Big Ten and suddenly in the thick of the conference race after beating four straight ranked teams, something that's never happened before in NCAA play by an unranked team.

The Scarlet Knights are 12-13 against the spread this season. They are 3-7 in true road games, both straight up and against the spread, though not in the same games. But they have covered in five straight games.

Here's what the Scarlet Knights have done versus the number this season:

Rutgers was just 2-8 against the spread in its first 10 games, but that included an outright win over then No. 1 Purdue as a 13.5-point underdog.

Since then, they are 10-5 against the spread and have covered in five straight games.They were underdogs against the four ranked teams in this recent straight, and won outright. It's the first time in NCAA history that an unranked team has beaten four ranked teams consecutively.