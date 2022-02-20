ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Real-World Efficacy, Safety With First-Line Tivozanib Demonstrated in RCC

By Brielle Benyon
cancernetwork.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetrospective trial results inform utility of tivozanib in the real-world treatment of renal cell carcinoma. Data presented at the 2022 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium show noninferiority of frontline tivozanib (Fotivda) vs other tyrosine kinase inhibitors as a real-world treatment option for patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC). According to...

www.cancernetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Towards diagnostic criteria for malignant deep penetrating melanocytic tumors using single nucleotide polymorphism array and next-generation sequencing

Cutaneous deep penetrating melanocytic neoplasms frequently simulate melanoma and might occasionally progress to metastatic melanoma. Distinguishing deep penetrating nevi (DPN) and deep penetratingÂ melanocytomas (DPM) from malignant deep penetrating tumors (MDPT) is difficult based on histopathology alone, and diagnostic criteria for MDPT are currently lacking. Using a molecular workup, we aimed to provide readily available diagnostic tools for classification of deep penetrating tumors. We used clinical follow-up and Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) array for tumor classification of 20 deep penetrating neoplasms to identify associations with histopathological, immunohistochemistry, and NGS findings. Ten neoplasms were classified as MDPT, four as DPM, and six as DPN. Two MDPT showed metastases. The following parameters were statistically significantly associated with MDPT: severe nuclear atypia (risk ratio [RR] 2.9, p"‰<"‰0.05), absence of a nevus component (RR 10.0, p"‰="‰0.04), positive PRAME expression (RR 9.0, p"‰="‰0.02), complete loss of p16 expressionÂ (RR 3.5, p"‰="‰0.003), TERT-p and APC mutations (RR 11.0, p"‰="‰0.01 and RR 2.7, p"‰="‰0.002, respectively), and â‰¥1 additional pathogenic mutation (RR 9.0, p"‰="‰0.02). Ki-67 expression"‰â‰¥"‰5% was not significantly associated with MDPTs, although it was <5% in all DPNs. Three MDPT did not show nuclear Î²-catenin expression despite having a CTNNB1 (n"‰="‰2) or an APC mutation (n"‰="‰1). Our findings suggest that complete loss of p16 and positive PRAME expression, a driver mutation in APC,"‰â‰¥"‰1 additional pathogenic mutation, especially in TERT-p, support an MDPT diagnosis in deep penetrating neoplasms. Besides severe nuclear atypia and possibly severe inflammation, we did not identify specific histopathological criteria for malignancy. Non-aberrant nuclear Î²-catenin expression might not exclude a deep penetrating signature in MDPT.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Genetic study reveals actionable variation affecting drug efficacy and safety in the Qatari population

A group of researchers at Qatar Foundation have reported the first comprehensive study of the distribution of actionable genetic variation affecting drugs in any Middle Eastern population, with potential implications for preemptive pharmacogenomic implementation in the region. The study has been published online in npj Genomic Medicine. The study, titled...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

AGA recommends shared decision-making approach for treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of primary liver cancer, remains a deadly cancer with an incidence that has tripled in the United States since 1980. Individuals with HCC often present at an intermediate or advanced stage when decisions regarding systemic therapy are critical. Within the last few years, several new and novel FDA-approved treatments have become available, offering hope to patients with advances disease who are not candidates for curative surgeries. The American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) has conducted a detailed review of all available literature to provide the most up-to-date clinical guidelines on the use of systemic therapy in the treatment of HCC. These guidelines were published today in Gastroenterology, AGA's official journal.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcc#Efficacy#Mbchb#Imdc#Orr#Tki
Nature.com

A framework for fibrolamellar carcinoma research and clinical trials

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Fibrolamellar carcinoma (FLC), a rare, lethal hepatic cancer, occurs primarily in adolescents and young adults. Unlike hepatocellular carcinoma, FLC has no known association with viral, metabolic or chemical agents that cause cirrhosis. Currently, surgical resection is the only treatment demonstrated to achieve cure, and no standard of care exists for systemic therapy. Progress in FLC research illuminates a transition from an obscure cancer to one for which an interactive community seems poised to uncover fundamental mechanisms and initiate translation towards novel therapies. In this Roadmap, we review advances since the seminal discovery in 2014 that nearly all FLC tumours express a signature oncogene (DNAJB1"“PRKACA) encoding a fusion protein (DNAJ"“PKAc) in which the J-domain of a heat shock protein 40 (HSP40) co-chaperone replaces an amino-terminal segment of the catalytic subunit of the cyclic AMP-dependent protein kinase (PKA). Important gains include increased understanding of oncogenic pathways driven by DNAJ"“PKAc; identification of potential therapeutic targets; development of research models; elucidation of immune mechanisms with potential for the development of immunotherapies; and completion of the first multicentre clinical trials of targeted therapy for FLC. In each of these key areas we propose a Roadmap for future progress.
CANCER
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Is Drinking Regular Water the Only Healthy, Thirst-Quenching Way to Hydrate?

Water is, and always will be, the best, healthiest way to quench your thirst, but there are a few other options to try when you are feeling especially depleted—after a few too many glasses of wine or an intense workout, perhaps. Whether you're feeling bored of plain water or are looking to really amp up the hydration, these are the best ways to handle with thirst when H2O isn't cutting it.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Doctors remove three live 2cm long botflies from 32-year-old American woman's eye, back and neck after she felt something moving inside her eyelid following a trip to the Amazon

An American woman complaining of something moving under her skin has had a live botfly surgically removed from her eye after getting bitten on a trip abroad. Hospital authorities on Monday said they had successfully removed 'three live human botflies almost 2 cm in size' from the woman. The 32-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy