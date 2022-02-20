ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Portland's Normandale Park, police say

By Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oU8Jc_0eK2PCQX00
timnewman/Getty Images

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was killed and five others were injured on Saturday in a shooting at a park in Portland, Oregon, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Normandale Park in northeast Portland at about 8 p.m. local time, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.

"When officers arrived they located a female victim who was deceased," the department said. "Additional shooting victims, two men and three women, were transported to area hospitals and their status is unknown at this time."

Police have not yet identified the victim.

Normandale Park sits near the intersection of Northeast 55th Avenue and Northeast Hassalo Street, in the city's Rose City Park Neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. ABC News' Keith Harden contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

10-year-old recorded in the bathroom at Texas Golden Corral restaurant

EL PASO, Texas — Police in El Paso, Texas, are warning parents to be alert after a child was filmed inside the bathroom of a restaurant. In a news release, officers said the 10-year-old was using the bathroom when they saw someone “holding a cellphone and recording the child from underneath the stall.” Police said the incident happened Saturday and warned parents to watch their children at all times.
EL PASO, TX
WGAU

Georgia couple's family sues over fatal Amtrak derailment

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — The family of a Georgia couple who were on a trip celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary when they died in an Amtrak train derailment in Montana has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Amtrak and BSNF Railway, which owns the tracks. The lawsuit,...
WGAU

Defense in Floyd's killing: Officer spoke up, was ignored

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — An attorney for a rookie Minneapolis police officer charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights said during closing arguments at his federal trial Tuesday that his client spoke up to Officer Derek Chauvin but was ignored. Earl Gray is the attorney for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
WGAU

Prosecutor: 3 cops in Floyd killing 'chose to do nothing'

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights "chose to do nothing" as a fellow officer squeezed the life out of Floyd, a prosecutor said in her closing argument Tuesday. Defense attorneys countered that the officers were too inexperienced, weren't trained properly and did not willfully violate Floyd's rights.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WGAU

Standoff ends at Amsterdam Apple Store, hostage safe

AMSTERDAM — (AP) — An hours-long hostage standoff at the Apple Store in Amsterdam ended late Tuesday with police in a car driving into the hostage taker as he ran from the store. His hostage was safe, police said. “We can confirm that the hostage taker is out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

Armed suspect holds hostage at Amsterdam Apple Store

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — An armed person was holed up in Amsterdam's Apple Store with at least one hostage Tuesday night in an hours-long standoff with scores of police massed outside. Police said several people had managed to leave the building during the hostage-taking but declined...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

Verdict reached in hate crimes trial over Arbery killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Jurors in the federal hate crimes trial of the three white men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery’s slaying announced Tuesday that they had reached a verdict. Jurors indicated they had a decision on whether father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor...
BRUNSWICK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#City Park#Abc News#Abc Audio
WGAU

Jury to be finalized in Breonna Taylor-related shooting case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Lawyers in the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the deadly narcotics raid that left Breonna Taylor dead returned to court Tuesday to finish an extended jury selection process. The attorneys will attempt to winnow down a pool of 48...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WGAU

EXPLAINER: Federal charges against 3 cops in Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Three former officers who were with Derek Chauvin as he pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck are on trial on federal charges alleging they violated the Black man's civil rights. Prosecutors have said J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao stood by as Chauvin slowly killed Floyd in front of them.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
17K+
Followers
53K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy