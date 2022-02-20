ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nippon Ichi Software launches new title teaser website featuring pixel art game

Gematsu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNippon Ichi Software has launched a teaser website for a new title. The...

www.gematsu.com

ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PS5 software beta adds new party chat and home screen features

A new PS5 software beta will roll out some party chat and home screen features tomorrow, February 9, and a smaller PS4 beta is coming alongside it. The beta will be available to selected users in the US, UK, Canada, Japan, Germany, and France, just like the previous beta. As senior vice president Hideaki Nishino detailed, new party chat options are spearheading the update. PS5 and PS4 players will be able to create open and closed parties, with open parties allowing all friends to join without an invite, and closed parties being invite-only.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Gaming journal features stories, art and insight

The design team and gamers at Lost in Cult based in Cirencester in the United Kingdom have launched a new Kickstarter project. Allowing you get their new premium gaming journal at a discounted price while the campaign is underway. Available with a selection of different covers the gaming journal has...
VIDEO GAMES
KWQC

Peloton launches new video game feature, ‘Lanebreak’

(Gray News) – Peloton is riding into the gaming business. On Thursday, the exercise equipment company launched “Peloton Lanebreak,” a new workout that combines “gaming-inspired fitness” content with music. “Lanebreak” is specifically designed for the Peloton Bike and Bike+ and is available to those with...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Nintendo Just Sent Its Fans Into A Mad Frenzy

Nintendo created a lot of good will with its recent Nintendo Direct showcase, which revealed a number of new additions to the Nintendo Switch shop and looks at several upcoming games, like "Mario Strikers: Battle League" and "Kirby and the Forgotten Land." Unfortunately, the company's latest decision has been met with severe backlash from fans. The frustration has been so great that it seems to have fully overshadowed the previous excitement generated by the Nintendo Direct.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Drops Pre-Super Bowl Teaser Featuring a Video Game Boss

During Super Bowl LVI, viewers will get a glimpse at a new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Over the last few days, Paramount has been building hype for the trailer, releasing a number of different teases. Just a few hours before kick-off, the film's official Twitter account dropped a new teaser, and this one has a big focus on Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik. In the first movie, Robotnik used gadgets inspired by his weapons from the games, but this time around, we're seeing creations pulled straight from the Sega Genesis titles, most notably the Giant Eggman Robot!
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 3 Release Date: When Will Swordsmith Village Arc Premiere?

It has already been confirmed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is getting a third season and fans are understandably hyped up for Season 3. But when exactly is the release date for the Swordsmith Village arc? There is a huge possibility that the anime will be back a lot sooner than expected. In addition to that, the next season could cover more than just Katanakaji Sato-hen from the manga and possibly adapt a second arc as well! WATCH OUT! POSSIBLE DEMON SLAYER SEASON 3 SPOILERS AHEAD, PROCEED WITH CAUTION!
COMICS
The Independent

Latest Elden Ring trailer reveals new gameplay details ahead of this week’s release

Elden Ring is a dark fantasy game that will challenge veterans and newcomers alike, and fans of FromSoftware games will finally be able to get their hands on it this week.The game comes from the minds of Hidetaka Miyazaki, famous for the hugely popular Dark Souls and Bloodborne games, and George RR Martin, the author of Game of Thrones, who helped develop the game’s backstory. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the game’s launch since it was first announced in 2019.Now with Elden Ring just on the horizon, Bandai Namco have released a new overview trailer going into detail of what...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best PSP Games That Made the PlayStation Portable One of Our Favorite Consoles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Poor PSP. But, do not lament that we have lost this wonderful gaming console. Instead, simply be happy that we ever had it at all. With all of the incredible games on this strange little handheld, picking the best PSP games could be tricky, but thankfully, we’ve gone ahead and done it for you. It’s been a long time since the PSP was in production, but it doesn’t mean you can’t pick up new...
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'Kimetsu no Yaiba' Season 3 Release Window, Arc, Other Details Confirmed By Ufotable

Ufotable, the Japanese animation studio behind the hit anime series "Demon Slayer," has confirmed that Tanjiro and friends will return on screen for the series' third season along with the release of the first key visual to celebrate the announcement. Unfortunately, the team has not revealed the release window of...
COMICS
ComicBook

Fire Emblem Insider Shares Release Date Update on Next Game

We've been hearing rumors of a proper new Fire Emblem game not only being in development for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, but not very far away from being finished. Another report has surfaced echoing all of this and adding some more precise details. The new report comes the way of Emily Rogers, a prominent Nintendo insider, who has proven reliable with the majority of her previous reports.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon TCG Live Beta Launches, New Details Revealed

The long-awaited Pokemon TCG Live app's open beta launched today in Canada. The new upgraded version of Pokemon TCG Online provides players with a digital space to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game, either on their phone or desktop. The full app will launch later this year, but the beta provides Pokemon fans a first look at the future of the digital game. ComicBook.com had the chance to take a guided tour through the beta and dig into some of its new features and gameplay options.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Why 'The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass' is One of the Series' Best Games (No, Really!)

All you Legend of Zelda fans, take a second to ask yourself a question: What is the best game in the Legend of Zelda series? Maybe you said Breath of the Wild. That’s entirely fair! It goes in a refreshing new direction by being a fully open-world game. It has a fantastic story, and there’s more diversity in weapon types and armor. Or you might have advocated for Ocarina of Time, another great game that features great design, story, and combat and has managed to withstand the test of time. Perhaps you said Majora’s Mask, and that’s a great pick, as it's got a unique darkness that the rest of the series lacks and the "on a timer" aspect of it does an amazing job of accentuating the plot. Of course, those three are also some of the best-received Zelda titles. Everyone has their own personal favorite. However, there is one game you don’t usually hear mentioned when discussion turns to the best The Legend of Zelda has to offer: Phantom Hourglass.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Megami Tensei spinoff Soul Hackers 2 is coming to Steam at release

The ever-popular Shin Megami Tensei series of games has a new spinoff coming, Soul Hackers 2. The JRPG will hit Steam and a bunch of consoles on August 26, 2022. It'll follow the story of a war between two factions of devil summoners, the Yagaratsu and the Phantom Society, and two supernatural beings that enter the human world to intervene in that war to avert an apocalypse.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

It has been a long time coming, but Bungie has today released the latest expansion for Destiny 2, known as The Witch Queen. The latest add-on for the long-running first-person shooter doesn't just bring new story content for players to dig into, but a vast number of changes in a general sense have also now come to the game. Fortunately, Bungie has now released the full patch notes for this Witch Queen update to more specifically inform fans of what has been altered.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Pre-order Elden Ring at Best Buy and get a free steelbook case

If you’re a fan of Dark Souls, then you’ve probably been following the development of Elden Ring with quite a lot of interest. The FromSoftware game has gotten a lot of people riled up, not just because it’s a Souls-like, but also because George R.R. Martin had a hand in helping to write the story and the lore. Elden Ring releases on PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles and PC on February 25, and if you pre-order one of the console versions now from Best Buy for $60, you also get a sweet steelbook case for free.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring launch trailer teases some boss battles with a massive dragon and a classic beefy sword guy

The Elden Ring launch trailer is here, and it's got some stunning environments and enemies. Just below, you can check out the launch trailer for yourself, which debuted earlier today. Elden Ring's ambiguous story is set up in the launch trailer, where the player character becoming a Lord, a God, or just Forsaken is teased by the usual narration we've come to expect in FromSoftware trailers.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Final Fantasy 14’ is getting a new graphical update in patch 7.0

Naoki Yoshida, director and producer on Final Fantasy 14, has revealed the in-progress graphical update for the MMO. During the latest Letter from the Producer Livestream (February 19), Yoshida and his team announced that Final Fantasy 14 will be getting its first graphical update alongside patch 7.0. Although it’s not...
VIDEO GAMES

