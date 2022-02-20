Nippon Ichi Software launches new title teaser website featuring pixel art game

A new PS5 software beta will roll out some party chat and home screen features tomorrow, February 9, and a smaller PS4 beta is coming alongside it. The beta will be available to selected users in the US, UK, Canada, Japan, Germany, and France, just like the previous beta. As senior vice president Hideaki Nishino detailed, new party chat options are spearheading the update. PS5 and PS4 players will be able to create open and closed parties, with open parties allowing all friends to join without an invite, and closed parties being invite-only.
