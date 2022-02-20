ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loneliness can increase risk of heart disease by 27 percent for older women

By Linda Searing
For older women, being lonely and socially isolated can increase the chance of developing heart disease by as much as 27%, according to research published in the journal JAMA Network Open. The finding adds heart disease to a list of potential health effects of loneliness and isolation that include...

KRON4 News

4 Your Health: Early warning signs of female heart attacks

On Friday, you may have seen a lot of red because it was “National Wear Red Day” — a day to raise awareness about heart disease and women. Men experience more heart attacks compared to women, but women are less likely survive. To support the American Heart Association’s initiative, “Go Red for Women”, here’s why […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Drug that ‘scoops up’ cholesterol may cut dementia risk after stroke

Researchers have discovered a potential treatment to reduce the risk of post-stroke dementia, which may be influenced by the immune response to dead brain tissue left in the wake of a stroke, according to a study. The research team investigated cyclodextrin, which is FDA-approved for use as an ingredient in...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Bilateral oophorectomy could increase a woman's risk for dementia

Despite the advantage of an oophorectomy reducing the threat of ovarian cancer, it is not without risk. Removing the ovaries causes premature menopause and hormone disruption that can lead to heart disease, osteoporosis, depression, and other problems. A new study adds to the literature and shows an increased risk of dementia with oophorectomy. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
deseret.com

7 signs you might have had omicron variant without knowing it

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said she had back pain. She thought it was from her daily runs. But, days later, the symptoms wouldn’t wear off. Soon enough, she learned she had tested positive for COVID-19. Why this matters: The omicron variant — and COVID-19 in general...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dementia
Mental Health
Health
Diseases & Treatments
Heart Disease
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Why Loneliness Is More Than Just a Feeling

The consequences of loneliness may extend beyond the emotional experience itself. Lower social and emotional support have been associated with less cognitive resilience and greater dementia risk. A person’s race, ethnicity, or gender can affect their income and education, leading to differences that can contribute to loneliness. This post...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
shefinds

Doctors Agree: These ‘Healthy’ Foods Could Be To Raising Your Heart Disease Risk

Did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC? Although things like genetics and medications can make your heart health worse, the best way to prevent heart disease is through a healthy lifestyle, encompassing a balanced, nutritious diet and regular exercise. Knowing what foods you should avoid is just as important as what foods you should be taking in. However, these days the market is so incredibly saturated with products that can be confusing or misleading. Knowing how to read nutrition facts and translate what they mean is essential for creating a healthy diet that promotes long term heart health. We asked Dr. David Sabgir, cardiologist, and founder of Walk With a Doc what foods you should look out for and how to shop with your health in mind.
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Dementia: Midlife chronic conditions linked to increased risk

Life expectancy is increasing in many parts of the world. Longer lives are playing a part in the increased prevalence of dementia. Researchers are keen to understand what factors in earlier life might predict dementia. In a recent study, scientists identified links between dementia and multiple chronic conditions in midlife.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

