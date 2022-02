The number of patients continues to grow after a Waterloo monster truck show over the weekend. On the evening of Saturday, February 12th, the National Cattle Congress hosted a monster truck event called Waterloo IA Monster Truck Chaos. Doors opened at the Waterloo venue at 4:00 PM that afternoon and several hours later Waterloo Fire Rescue crews were arriving at the Hippodrome, according to initial reports from KWWL. Crews showed up at approximately 9:20 PM that evening, just as the show was wrapping up.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO