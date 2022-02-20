Least Expensive Homes You’ll Find In Eastern Iowa

Having been in the radio business for 32 years now, and having lived all over the country--Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Kansas, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, and now Texas... Never have I ever witnessed more pride and pure love for where you're from than here in the Lone Star State. I've never seen any home decorated like I have here, beaming with home-state pride from door to door. Right along with it, a deep belief in God and folks who are regular churchgoers each and every week. There's certainly a different culture here-one that's very old world, sweet, genuine, and real. One of people who were raised with manners, a healthy fear of their parents, and at the core--the values of doing the right thing, treating others with respect, and just all-around kindness.
