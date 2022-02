The St. Cloud State men's basketball team has battled through numerous challenges during the 2021-2022 season which includes losing players to the transfer portal, injuries, COVID-19 and personal loss. SCSU head coach Matt Reimer joined me on WJON today, a day before the Huskies look to extend their season in the NSIC tournament at Wayne State at 6 p.m.

