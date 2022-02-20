D-III Girls’ Basketball Tournament: No. 4 Newfound 26, No. 5 Kearsarge 25

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
BANGOR, Maine — The No. 7 Dexter girls pulled off a 37-24 upset in a defensive battle against No. 2 Calais Tuesday morning in a Class C North quarterfinal. The Tigers (12-6) used their speed and quickness to create turnovers that were then turned into points on the scoreboard.
BEDFORD — After controlling the second quarter and taking a seven-point lead into halftime of Tuesday’s night’s Division III semifinal against Mascoma Valley, the Kearsarge High School boys basketball team looked to be in control. That was until the Royals made it a new game by outscoring...
D.J. Carfora, West Haven: Scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield. Dakota Cooper, North Branford: Scored twice in a 4-1 win over the Eastern Connecticut Eagles. Mike Fusciello, Southington co-op: Scored the eventual game-winning goal and added an assist in a 3-2 win over Staples. Joshua Grimm,...
BUIES CREEK, N.C. – East Carolina scored five runs in the fifth inning highlighted by a RBI double by Ryder Giles and a two-RBI base knock from Lane Hoover securing a 10-3 win Tuesday night over Campbell at Jim Perry Stadium. With the win, the Pirates improve to 1-3 on the season while the Camels […]
The high school basketball tournament continued Monday with more quarterfinal action. At the Portland Expo we had the Girls Class A South quarterfinals on the line. Top seeded Brunswick took on Biddeford. Brunswick advanced with a 72-21 win.
BANGOR, Maine — A strong all-around performance lifted the top-ranked Fort Kent boys to a 59-39 victory over No. 8 Calais Tuesday in a Class C North quarterfinal. The Warriors (19-1) advance to the Class C North semifinals, 7 p.m. Friday at the Cross Insurance Center against No. 4 Dexter, which beat No. 5 Lee Academy, 67-39.
SPRINGFIELD — The No. 6 Longmeadow boys basketball team led No. 3 Pope Francis by 23 points during the third quarter of the Western Massachusetts Class A quarterfinals in Springfield on Monday night. Longmeadow had the game in the palm of its hand, but a second-half push, powered by...
BANGOR, Maine — The Class D North semifinals will be a family affair for the husband-and-wife coaching duo of Kristen and Aaron Hutchins. After watching coach Aaron Hutchins and the Schenck boys pull off a thrilling one point game earlier in the day, the Schenck girls and coach Kristen Hutchins were eager to advance to the semifinals as well.
The St. Mary’s boys hockey team picked up a marquee win on the road at Olympia Ice Center Tuesday evening, taking down non-league opponent Central Catholic by a score of
The curtain began to come down on the Greater Gardner high school girls basketball scene as many of the local teams played three games in a week for the final time this season.
Oddly enough, in an interesting statistical anomaly, there were three local girls basketball games — Narragansett at Gardner, Oakmont at Quabbin and Marlborough at Oakmont — which ended with the same score: 38-33.
SOMERSET — It was Brennan Blaser's night on Tuesday. Blaser scored a game-high 31 points to help lead the Somerset Berkley boys basketball team to 59-42 victory over Falmouth in the Crosby Couto Memorial tournament consolation game at Somerset Berkley Regional High School. Blaser, who was named to the...
The #1 Fort Kent Warriors Boy's Basketball Team defeated the Calais Blue Devils 59-39 on Tuesday afternoon, February 21st in the Class C Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Fort Kent jumped out to a 17-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 35-25 at...
New London was missing senior Jamya Beddoe on Saturday night for its Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I tournament semifinal against Ledyard and coach Tammy Millsaps was asked if it took a while for her team to settle in without her. "I think when you play in big games, I don't...
FOXBORO— They may not have taken the Warrior Classic title, but Dighton-Rehoboth didn't leave Foxboro empty handed.
The Falcons defeated Medfield 52-47 in the Warrior Classic conciliation game to improve to 14-6 overall.
NEW BEDFORD — There's a new member of the Taunton High School 1,000-point scorers' club, and his name is Trent Santos. Needing 29 points to meet the mark heading into Monday afternoon's game against New Bedford, the star senior did just that, reaching the major milestone a little over halfway through the fourth quarter as he hit a deep jumper for three, with his teammates quickly storming the court in celebration.
