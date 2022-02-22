Unseasonably Warm For Last Full Week Of February

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Temperatures remain above average for the rest of the week. Overnight lows this Monday night will struggle to drop into the 60s.

So Tuesday morning will be mild with lows mainly in the low 70s and perhaps scraping the upper 60s in a few inland cities in Broward and Dade.

The normal low temperature is 63 degrees for Miami and 65 degrees for Fort Lauderdale. The normal highs are in the upper 70s for this time of the year but by Wednesday the highs across South Florida will be in the mid-80s.

This warm pattern will continue through the weekend as high pressure is in control over the western Atlantic Ocean. That high-pressure system is blocking any cold fronts from making their way down to South Florida.

Also, thanks to the high pressure in the Atlantic and in the upper levels of the atmosphere, the rain chance is low throughout much of the week.

Only on Tuesday is there a slight chance for isolated drizzles thanks to a breezier east wind bringing a little Atlantic moisture.

A stable weather pattern lasts through the rest of the week and weekend with warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies.