Lost mittens become an art installation on lost love in Baltimore

The Headlines
ARTIST JOHN WESLEY, who conjured wry, captivating, and psychologically charged paintings that shrug off classifications, died on Thursday, Alex Greenberger reports in ARTnews. He was 93. “He was an elegant, kind, and funny man who will be greatly missed,” his New York gallery, Fredericks & Freiser, said in a statement. Working with flat planes of color (light pinks and blues, famously), Wesley marshaled imagery that ranges from floating babies to nude women, George Washington to rhinoceroses. Curator Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev, who leads the Castello di Rivoli museum in Turin, Italy, once wrote, “Under the surface of his absurd utterances ....
