ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Inter upset by Sassuolo in Serie A, wastes chance to go top

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFz9a_0eK2Ij2V00
1 of 17

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan was upset 2-0 at home by midtable Sassuolo on Sunday, wasting a chance to leapfrog city rival Milan and go top of the Italian league.

Leader Milan stumbled Saturday with a 2-2 draw at last-place Salernitana. Inter remains two points behind in second but with a game in hand.

Sassuolo translated its strong start into a goal in the eighth minute.

Hakan Calhanoglu helped the visitors, losing the ball in the midfield with Domenico Berardi sending it through for Giacomo Raspadori to net the opener with a low shot.

Gianluca Scamacca doubled the advantage in the 26th with a header for his 10th league goal this season. It could have been 3-0 late in the first half with Berardi hitting the crossbar of Samir Handanovic’s goal.

Substitute Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Sanchez were among those who failed to convert scoring chances as Inter mounted pressure in the second half.

Stefan De Vrij finally appeared to pull at least one back for Inter in second-half stoppage time but the goal was disallowed by VAR for a handball.

Milan was without suspended playmaker Marcelo Brozovic.

Sassuolo moved up to 11th.

Lazio salvaged a 1-1 draw at Udinese to remain sixth.

Unmarked Felipe Anderson headed in an equalizer in the final minute of the first half after he was left unmarked at the far post.

Gerard Deulofeu scored from inside the area to put Udinese ahead in the fifth minute after Lazio failed to clear a corner.

Udinese’s Nahuel Molina hit the crossbar in second-half stoppage time.

Udinese stays 16th.

Earlier, Fiorentina beat Atalanta 1-0 to stay in the race for a place in European competitions.

Krzysztof Piatek collected a cross from Nico Gonzales to score the winner from close range in the 56th minute. It was the fifth goal for the Poland international in his six games for Fiorentina. The forward joined the Italian club on loan from Hertha Berlin last month.

It was the third victory for Fiorentina over Atalanta in all competitions this season.

Atalanta had an equalizer by Ruslan Malinovskyi disallowed for offside five minutes later after a video review. Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was sent off for dissent following that decision.

His team has been hit badly by injuries, with Jeremie Boga the only striker available.

Fiorentina climbed to seventh, two points behind Atalanta in fifth.

In a match between two teams threatened by relegation, Venezia and Genoa played to a 1-1 draw to remain 17th and 19th, respectively.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

Bayern’s Lewandowski, Dortmund’s Reus in big Bundesliga wins

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus led their teams to important Bundesliga wins on Sunday. A fired-up Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern came from behind to beat last-place Greuther Fürth 4-1, and Reus scored two and set up three more in Dortmund's 6-0 rout of Borussia Mönchengladbach.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenico Berardi
Person
Nahuel Molina
Person
Gianluca Scamacca
Person
Gerard Deulofeu
Person
Giacomo Raspadori
90min.com

Juventus predicted lineup vs Villarreal - Champions League

Juventus' Champions League knockout campaign begins on Tuesday night when they travel to the Estadio de la Ceramica to face Villarreal. Despite their domestic struggles this season Juve actually topped Group H, even finishing above holders Chelsea with five wins from six games. Max Allegri has a lot of important...
UEFA
SB Nation

Five Telling Stats from Everton’s Timid 2-0 Loss at Southampton

If Everton are to escape relegation this season, then it is becoming starkly apparent that it will be their form at Goodison Park - aided by the fanatical home support - that steers them clear. Miserable away performances from the Blues seem to have no end in sight, the latest hapless non-effort against Southampton providing additional evidence as to the lack of cohesion and mental strength in this squad of players. Still, the team has some tough fixtures left to play at home too and manager Frank Lampard needs to discover a formula to enable his side to grind out a few points on the road.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Bayern Munich 4-1 Greuther Furth: Robert Lewandowski double key in comeback win

Robert Lewandowski scored twice to help Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich come from behind and avoid a shock against bottom-club Greuther Furth. The Polish international levelled just after half-time after Branimir Hrgota had given Furth a first-half lead. Sebastian Griesbeck scored a second own goal of the season against Bayern but...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiorentina#Atalanta#Serie A#Ap#Italian#Var#Udinese#European
BBC

Man City 2-3 Tottenham: Pick of the stats

Harry Kane’s winner for Tottenham, timed at 94:25, was the latest winning goal scored against Manchester City in the Premier League since Michael Owen for Manchester United in September 2009 (95:27). Tottenham Hotspur are only the fourth side ever to complete a league double over a side managed by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all 'interested' in Crystal Palace's rising star Michael Olise, with the Eagles 'facing a fight' to keep hold of the midfielder this summer

Crystal Palace are reportedly set for a fight to prevent midfielder Michael Olise from joining a major European club in the summer. Olise has made decent progress at Selhurst Park this term since his arrival ahead of the season from Reading for £8million. Although he has featured 18 times...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Champions League scores: Chelsea win as Pulisic and Kante dazzle; Juventus draw as McKennie comes off injured

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday saw Chelsea beat Lille 2-0 and Juventus draw Villarreal 1-1 in first-leg action. The Blues got goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic -- on a fantastic run from N'Golo Kante -- to inch closer to a spot in the quarterfinals, while nobody could earn the advantage in Spain with Dani Parejo canceling out Dusan Vlahovic's first-minute opener.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says 'not time to laugh about' striker

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said "it is not the time to laugh about" Romelu Lukaku after the £97.5m striker's recent struggles. Lukaku only touched the ball seven times in Saturday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, the lowest number any player has managed in a 90-minute Premier League appearance since at least 2003, when that data was first recorded.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Inter Milan 0-2 Sassuolo: Simone Inzaghi's side are STUNNED at the San Siro as Italian champions squander the chance to go top of Serie A

Inter Milan missed the chance to climb back to the top of Serie A as they suffered a shock 2-0 home defeat by Sassuolo on Sunday. The hosts fell behind after eight minutes with Giacomo Raspadori drilling a shot through goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, before Gianluca Scamacca headed into the net when unmarked to double Sassuolo's lead.
SOCCER
ESPN

Messi a C, Ronaldo a B, Lukaku a D+: Grading the summer's transfers now

It's been over six months since the summer 2021 transfer window ended. If you've already forgotten how amazing it was, just remember that both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo switched clubs, while the likes of Arsenal spent over £150 million on new players despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on football's finances around the world.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Jack Wilshere joins Danish club Aarhus until end of season

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has joined Danish side AGF Aarhus on a free transfer until the end of the season, the club announced on Sunday. Wilshere had been training with Arsenal while he looked for a new club after leaving Championship side Bournemouth last summer. - Stream ESPN FC...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Leeds v Manchester United: Confirmed team news

Marcelo Bielsa makes one change from the Leeds side that lost 3-0 to Everton last time out. Raphinha, who Bielsa substituted after just 45 minutes at Goodison Park, is replaced by Adam Forshaw. Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Koch, Klich, Forshaw, Rodrigo, Harrison, James. Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Raphinha,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

768K+
Followers
393K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy