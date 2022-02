The Conners star John Goodman also starred in Roseanne as family patriarch Dan Conner. But that doesn’t mean he always agreed with the way things went on the show. Just about everyone today knows who John Goodman is. Some of us watched him rise to national fame thanks to his role on Roseanne. Goodman played Dan Conner on the ABC comedy series from 1988 until 1997 and even received a Golden Globe Award for his performance. Meanwhile, there are plenty of others out there who are seeing Goodman for the first time in his role in the Rosanne sequel, The Conners. He’s been starring in that show since 2018.

