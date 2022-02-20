ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea Midfielder Mason Mount Provides Positive Ankle Injury Update

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Mason Mount provided a fresh update as he eyes a return from an ankle injury picked up during the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras last weekend.

The 23-year-old was forced off just after the half hour mark in Abu Dhabi as an opponent fell on his ankle which saw him injure his ligaments.

Mount was kept out of Chelsea's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon but posted a picture of himself in the medical room at Cobham, with the caption '…loading…'.

He is continuing his recovery as he eyes a return to action as soon as possible ahead of a massive week for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Chelsea face LOSC Lille in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge, before heading to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon against Liverpool.

Mount is expected to miss the Lille clash, but is hoping to return in time for the cup final next weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQh3J_0eK2GBrp00
IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Tuchel provided an update prior to the victory against Crystal Palace to confirm Chelsea will 'try hard' to get the England international fit for the trip across the capital when they eye their third piece of silverware so far this season.

“We will push for the League Cup final," Tuchel told the media earlier this week.

"We will push. He has injured ligaments in the very first minutes of the final unfortunately. Champions League seems to be very, very close. We will try hard for the League Cup final.”

