Andreas Christensen: Chelsea Have Been Through 'Tough and Mentally Draining' Period

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has revealed his side have been through a 'tough and mentally draining' period as of late.

The Blues man started in defence in their 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, with Hakim Ziyech's late goal proving to be the winner.

It was Chelsea's 11th game of 2022 so far and one of five competitions they are competing in during the month of February.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, Christensen revealed how tough the last few weeks have been for his side.

"Every team tries not to look too far ahead. We have been quite good at keeping to game-to-game. It is hard with a lot of travelling, we go from the heat to the cold, 120 minutes for some of the boys, two times, in short periods of time.

"It's been tough and mentally draining but we are doing everything we can to recover well and this was a hard way to get back into Premier League.

"But we got the three points which was the most important thing for us right now. Like I said, it's not our level but we will take it."

Chelsea had recently been in the United Arab Emirates for the Club World Cup, winning the trophy for the very first time.

They also beat Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup earlier in the month, and will now prepare to face Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday before a trip to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

