ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Andreas Christensen: Chelsea Have Been Through 'Tough and Mentally Draining' Period

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has revealed his side have been through a 'tough and mentally draining' period as of late.

The Blues man started in defence in their 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, with Hakim Ziyech's late goal proving to be the winner.

It was Chelsea's 11th game of 2022 so far and one of five competitions they are competing in during the month of February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTnWF_0eK2FfBi00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, Christensen revealed how tough the last few weeks have been for his side.

"Every team tries not to look too far ahead. We have been quite good at keeping to game-to-game. It is hard with a lot of travelling, we go from the heat to the cold, 120 minutes for some of the boys, two times, in short periods of time.

"It's been tough and mentally draining but we are doing everything we can to recover well and this was a hard way to get back into Premier League.

"But we got the three points which was the most important thing for us right now. Like I said, it's not our level but we will take it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QuF6l_0eK2FfBi00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea had recently been in the United Arab Emirates for the Club World Cup, winning the trophy for the very first time.

They also beat Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup earlier in the month, and will now prepare to face Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday before a trip to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Chelsea suffer double injury blow as Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech both hobble off in Champions League win

Chelsea's comfortable 2-0 win over Lille in the Champions League last-16 first-leg clash was slightly overshadowed by second-half injuries to Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech. Germany forward Kai Havertz nodded in Ziyech's fizzing corner, before Christian Pulisic slotted home from N'Golo Kante's threaded pass in a dominant last-16 first-leg victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Daily Mail

Youri Tielemans and Ruben Neves are NOT the answer to Manchester United's midfield woes, insists Rio Ferdinand - as he warns his old club not to sign them both due to their lack of 'mobility'

Rio Ferdinand has advised Manchester United to avoid signing Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans. A midfield signing is believed to be the priority for the Red Devils in the summer transfer window. United face the prospect of losing Paul Pogba when his contract expires at the end of the season,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Emerson Palmieri Explains Decision Behind Lyon Stay After Chelsea January Approach

Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri has explained why he decided to stay at Lyon for the remainder of the campaign instead of returning to Stamford Bridge in January. Emerson joined the Ligue 1 outfit for the 2021/22 season and has been a standout for Peter Bosz's side. However, due to Chelsea's injury problems at wing-back they tried tried to recall the Italy international last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Plymouth Argyle#The Champions League
Daily Mail

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy says he did not 'understand' Ballon d'Or snub and believes being African did him a 'disservice' because he did not feature in any international competitions last year

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy said he 'didn't understand' why he did not crack the top 30 in last year's Ballon d'Or. The Senegal keeper was one of the standout players in the world and helped guide Chelsea to the Champions League, keeping a clean sheet in the Blues' 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Chelsea are 'plotting a move for Wolves defender Max Kilman' as the Blues face a trio of Stamford Bridge exits with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and captain Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract in summer

Chelsea are considering a summer move for Wolves defender Max Kilman, according reports. Thomas Tuchel faces losing three centre backs this summer with Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen all out of contract at the end of the season. Kilman has been a standout performer under Bruno Lage this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all 'interested' in Crystal Palace's rising star Michael Olise, with the Eagles 'facing a fight' to keep hold of the midfielder this summer

Crystal Palace are reportedly set for a fight to prevent midfielder Michael Olise from joining a major European club in the summer. Olise has made decent progress at Selhurst Park this term since his arrival ahead of the season from Reading for £8million. Although he has featured 18 times...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
938
Followers
7K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy