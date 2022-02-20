ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

SPHL Glance

By Sportradar
swiowanewssource.com
 2 days ago

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top...

www.swiowanewssource.com

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois students bowl for scholarships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Don Carter Lanes hosted the “Illinois State Scholarship Bowling Tour” on Sunday, where bowlers ages 8 to 23-years-old competed for scholarships to put towards college. There were 119 bowlers in the competition. Organizers said that the bowling season is year-round, and helping students with college is just one of the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WNCT

No. 25 ECU gets first win of season

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – East Carolina scored five runs in the fifth inning highlighted by a RBI double by Ryder Giles and a two-RBI base knock from Lane Hoover securing a 10-3 win Tuesday night over Campbell at Jim Perry Stadium. With the win, the Pirates improve to 1-3 on the season while the Camels […]
BUIES CREEK, NC
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Roundup For Feb. 22, 2022

PEORIA, Ill.( WMBD/WYZZ) — It was a terrific night for central Illinois girls basketball teams in sectional semifinal games of the IHSA state tournament. In Class 3A, Morton and Washington won at the LaSalle-Peru sectional to set up an all Mid-Illini sectional championship game Thursday night. In Class 2A, Canton and U-High pick up victories […]
PEORIA, IL
KFVS12

Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 2/21/22

A flood warning along the parts of the Big Muddy River in Southern Illinois remains in effect. Working to gather video evidence in Charleston shooting. Working to gather video evidence in Charleston shooting. Interstate 24 Road Work in McCracken County. Updated: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST. |. Interstate...
CHARLESTON, MO
WTWO/WAWV

Paris tops Teutopolis, 39-33

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Paris beats Teutopolis, 39-33 Tuesday night in girls high school sectional action. Paris will play Pana for the sectional championship Thursday.
PARIS, IL
WIFR

Stateline girls wrestlers look to make an impact at state meet

(WIFR) - Girls wrestling will make its Illinois High School Association state tournament debut this weekend. At the forefront of it all, four NIC-10 wrestlers look to make history. Across the Stateline, female wrestlers are gearing up for a shot at history. “The sport has grown so much. I never...
FREEPORT, IL
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Sioux City West knocks out North in Class 4A playoffs

WATERLOO, Iowa — The Le Mars High School girls bowling team lost in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Class 2A bowling meet in Waterloo. The Bulldogs were the No. 3 seed, and faced Lewis Central in the quarters. The Titans beat the Bulldogs three games to one, and the six seed went on to win the whole title.
WATERLOO, IA
KOLR10 News

Panthers complete sweep of Bears

CEDAR FALLS, Ia. — When the two met in Springfield back in January it was a one-point game that the visitors would win. The script was not the same on Sunday, but the end result was. Northern Iowa led wire-to-wire and handed Missouri State its worst loss of the season in the 95-75 throttling in […]
CEDAR FALLS, IA

