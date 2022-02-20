ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

KSR Today: Recapping a fun MBB victory; WBB gunning for 4th straight win

 2 days ago
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Good morning, folks! Rupp Arena sure was fun yesterday. Let’s talk about it some more.

Kentucky earned arguably its most impressive win of the season on Saturday afternoon. Yes, more impressive than the 28-point home over Tennessee or the 18-point road win against Kansas. When you’re down both starting backcourt players — as UK was against Alabama — the expectations of winning drop quite significantly. But then again, Kentucky can just slide two perfectly capable guards into that role without much of an issue.

Head coach John Calipari turned to Kellan Grady and Davion Mintz as his two lead ball handlers with both TyTy Washington (leg) and Sahvir Wheeler (wrist) sitting out UK’s 90-81 win over the Crimson Tide. While the replacement duo took some lumps early, it didn’t take long before they hit their stride (and for Alabama to finally miss a couple of 3-pointers), particularly Grady. The Davidson transfer unloaded the clip for seven made 3-pointers, resulting in a season-high 25 points while playing the majority of his minutes as the point guard.

But aside from the necessary play of Grady and Mintz, Kentucky had to earn this win. All five starters played at least 36 minutes with Grady and Jacob Toppin hitting 39 minutes played. Calipari went to his bench for a grand total of nine minutes. By the end of it, the starting five were flat-out exhausted, but deservedly so. UK managed to wipe away a 13-point deficit in the first half before taking a one-point lead into the half. Out of the intermission, Kentucky continued to pour it on, building and maintaining its own double-digit lead.

Grady was busting the roof off Rupp with dagger 3s, Keion Brooks Jr. was floating above the rim for high-rising slams, and Oscar Tshiebwe was his typical National Player of the Year self. It was a masterclass performance in coaching by Calipari, who sure does like his team…

Now let’s dive into the postgame links, interviews, and highlights before we hit the rest of today’s news and notes.

LINKS

  • John Calipari and Pat Adams, sitting in a tree…

HIGHLIGHTS

John Calipari

Jacob Toppin

Kellan Grady

KAT breaks record in 3-Point Contest victory

Karl-Anthony Towns is your 2022 NBA 3-Point Contest champion, defeating Trae Young and Luke Kennard in the title round to earn the prestigious trophy. And he broke the all-time scoring record — previously set by Devin Booker, mind you — in the process.

The former Kentucky standout scored a record 29 points in the title round, breaking Booker’s previous record of 28 set in 2018. He becomes just the third big man to win the title, joining Kevin Love and Dirk Nowitzki.

“I told you the only way I’m going to lose is if someone outshoots me,” Towns said following the win. “I’m up there with the best shooting big men of all time and I needed this trophy to prove it.”

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which will feature Towns and Booker, is set to tipoff on Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.

WBB goes for 4th win in a row

Kentucky Women’s Basketball is about to face the greatest threat to its win streak yet.

The Arkansas Razorbacks (16-9) will play host to the Wildcats on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. EST down in Bud Walton Arena. It’ll mark the fourth game in seven days for Kentucky and the chance to extend its winning streak to four games. Considering UK is still on the outside looking in when it comes to next month’s NCAA Tournament, every outing is now considered a must-win. But of the four games left on the regular-season schedule, this one will easily be the most challenging.

Check out Grant Grubbs’ preview of the matchup right here for more details.

And speaking of Kentucky Women’s Basketball, how about two-time SEC Player of the Year Rhyne Howard getting a well-deserved standing Rupp Arena ovation during a timeout of Saturday’s MBB game? The senior All-American recently eclipsed the 2,000 career point mark and the BBN made sure she knew how much they appreciate all she’s done for this program.

Enjoy her greatness while she’s still here.

Baseball and Softball back in action again

After another win over Jacksonville St. by the Baseball team and a pair of victories from the Softball team, all coming on Saturday, the two programs will look to repeat with more dubs on Sunday.

It was the Kentucky Baseball debut on Saturday for pitcher Magdiel Cotto, who was brilliant in his four innings of action. The tantalizing South Carolina transfer recorded six strikeouts to just one walk as the Wildcat offense poured in six runs to seal a comfortable 6-2 victory. UK is now off to a quick 2-0 start to the season and will look to close the series with a sweep against Jacksonville St. later today at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

As for the Softball team, it was a successful doubleheader in Tucson, AZ, including a tightly contested 7-6 win over No. 11 Arizona in the second of two games. Kentucky managed to beat Long Beach State in the matchup prior to that on Saturday, winning that contest comfortably 5-0. UK will take the diamond again on Sunday to close out the 2022 Hillenbrand Invitational with a rematch against UC Santa Barbara, which the ‘Cats destroyed 23-0 on Friday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. EST and can be viewed on FloSoftball.

Comments / 0

