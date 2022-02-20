ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Preview, prediction, Q&A with a Badger insider: Michigan at Wisconsin

By Clayton Sayfie about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
Brad Davison and Johnny Davis are Wisconsin Badgers basketball's top two leading scorers. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Michigan Wolverines basketball (14-10, 8-6 Big Ten) is looking for its second road win in four days when it takes on Wisconsin (20-5, 11-4) in Madison. The Wolverines took down Iowa, 84-79, Thursday evening in Iowa City and have won 7 of their last 10 games to put themselves back in position to earn an NCAA Tournament bid. Wisconsin, meanwhile, came into the season with low expectations (by its standards) but was impressive in the non-conference portion of the season. The Badgers sit third in the Big Ten standings and are competing for the regular-season title, and this game is a big one for their championship hopes. They're fresh off a big win over Indiana earlier in the week, bouncing back from a tough home loss to a surging Rutgers squad. Below is everything you need to know before tip-off, including a breakdown of key players, analysis on the matchup, a Q&A with Abby Schnable Of Wisconsin State Journal, our final score prediction and more.

