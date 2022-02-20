ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

John Calipari reveals how he used Nick Saban strategy to prepare for Alabama

By Stephen Samra about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xGjVO_0eK2B7bD00
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

John Calipari is rubbing salt in the wounds of Alabama following Kentucky‘s victory over the Crimson Tide. Afterwards, Calipari revealed he used the words of Alabama’s own Nick Saban to motivate his Wildcats to a victory.

“John Calipari says he showed team a tape of Nick Saban ‘talking about being ready for opportunity,’ tweeted John Clay of the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Evidently, Saban’s words did enough to help Calipari’s squad elevate their game in the SEC showdown. The Wildcats took care of business in Lexington, sending the Crimson Tide back to Tuscaloosa with a 90-81 loss on their resume.

To illustrate, guard Kellan Grady led the way for Kentucky — amassing 25 points, three rebounds and three assists in the victory. Additionally, forwards Oscar Tshiebwe and Keon Brooks Jr. showed their stuff, as well. Tshiebwe added 21 points and 14 rebounds, while Brooks Jr. scored 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds.

Nick Saban has brought immense success to Alabama, but his words brought the Crimson Tide a loss on the hardwood on Saturday. John Calipari found the perfect motivation for the Wildcats to defeat their SEC rival.

More on Alabama at Kentucky

Alabama coach Nate Oats was unhappy with his players after a demoralizing loss to Kentucky on Saturday. After the loss, Oats called out his Alabama players for their performance against the Wildcats.

“Everybody is responsible for their own personal effort,” stated Oats, via Mike Rodak of AL.com. “For whatever reason this year, we haven’t been able to get them to give us the effort they need to win big games.

Additionally, Rodak added that Oats stated its “frustrating as a coach” to not figure out how to get better effort.

“It’s very frustrating to watch. It’s not a recipe to win on a consistent basis. And that’s why I think we’ve seen the ups and downs we’ve had this year.”

Moreover, Alabama had been on a three-game winning streak, a response to their loss to Kentucky in Tuscaloosa earlier this month. The Crimson Tide were determined to go into Lexington and defeat No. 4 Kentucky. Alas, it didn’t happen — and Oats is angry with his team’s performance in their 90-81 loss.

While Nate Oats can be unhappy with his team’s performance, one player he can’t have any qualms about is guard Keon Ellis. Against Kentucky, Ellis showed out — amassing 28 points and five rebounds in the loss.

Next up for Alabama is a showdown at Vanderbilt on Tuesday. Then, the Crimson Tide end February with a showdown against South Carolina in Tuscaloosa.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Preview: LSU Basketball travels to Lexington to face Kentucky

There are no easy games in SEC play in 2022, and on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN in Lexington, LSU Basketball will play one of its hardest of the season. The Tigers are coming off a tough, unexpected loss on the road against South Carolina. They’ll have to quickly regroup to stand a chance against one of the top teams in the country.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Last shorthanded meeting with LSU told us plenty about Kentucky

To begin the 2022 portion of the schedule, Kentucky made the trip to LSU for the first conference away game of the season following four consecutive 25-plus point blowout wins. The Wildcats were rounding into shape and beginning to look like a team that could compete for a national title thanks to what was looking like an elite offense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Lexington, AL
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
South Carolina State
On3.com

Everything Bruce Pearl said as No. 3 Auburn prepares for Ole Miss

AUBURN – The Tigers remain in first place in the league race – one game ahead of No. 6/3 Kentucky (22-5, 11-3 SEC). The last two weeks of conference play will be crucial as Auburn looks to secure a No. 1 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament and win a regular-season title outright. Both weeks will include a home and away contest (Ole Miss and at Tennessee – at Mississippi State and South Carolina).
AUBURN, KY
On3.com

WATCH: Orlando Antigua, Keion Brooks preview Kentucky versus LSU

Before Kentucky hosts LSU in Rupp Arena tomorrow night, assistant coach Orlando Antigua and junior forward Keion Brooks sat behind the ageless Coca-Cola can to preview the matchup. Antigua went first to take the incoming TyTy Washington/Sahvir Wheeler injury question, to which Antigua replied, “I don’t know, because I haven’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky WBB among "Next Four Out" in ESPN's latest Bracketology

Finally healthy and riding a four-game winning streak, Kentucky Women’s Basketball is making one final push for the NCAA Tournament. On Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Charlie Creme updated his latest Bracketology field where he now has the Wildcats as one of the “Next Four Out”, meaning UK is back on the postseason bubble, but not quite all the way back in. Creme lists Kentucky as the top team of the “Next Four Out”. With just two games remaining on the regular-season schedule, it’s as simple as winning to keep UK’s hopes alive.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Kellan Grady
Person
Nate Oats
Person
Oscar Tshiebwe
On3.com

Arkansas wide receiver Jadon Haselwood calls out Oklahoma fans

Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have hit the transfer portal hard this offseason, looking to continue their upward trend as a program. One of the biggest names acquired was former On3 Consensus five-star prospect Jadon Haselwood, coming from Oklahoma after head coach Lincoln Riley left for USC. Haselwood took...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Gators lose another Q1 game as Arkansas gets first win at UF since 1995

Despite a career-high 29 points from Florida’s Colin Castleton, No. 18 Arkansas handed the Gators an 82-74 loss Tuesday to win its first game in Gainesville since 1995. The Hogs had lost their previous 14 games in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The isn’t your typical Razorbacks team, which is ranked No. 18 under third-year coach Eric Musselman and made the Elite Eight last season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Wildcats
On3.com

Kentucky opens as a 7.5-point favorite vs. LSU

Kentucky is a solid favorite at home against the LSU Tigers on Wednesday. With early lines starting to roll out for tomorrow’s matchups, the Wildcats have opened as 7.5-point favorites by Vegas Insider and DraftKings. The over/under has also been set at 142 total points. The Wildcats are 13-14-0...
NBA
On3.com

Florida guard exits game with early injury against Arkansas

As the Florida Gators hosted the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday, one of their guards exited the game early with an injury following a collision. Brandon McKissic collided with a defender on a drive to the basket early in the first half, resulting in him immediately hobbling off the court in pain. After taking a moment to shake off the pain, he continued to limp his way to the sideline and into the locker room for treatment.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

2024 shooting guards to keep an eye on

On3 will spend this week going by position to take a look at the 2024 class. Today we look at the 2024 shooting guards. We updated the 2022 class rankings, and On3 is in the process of updating its 2021 class rankings, but what about the class of 2024?. Three...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Kentucky football posts new job listing for assistant coach

The University of Kentucky has posted a new job listing for assistant coach on the football program, a move likely signaling an imminent announcement regarding Liam Coen’s move to the Los Angeles Rams. The full-time job was posted today with a deadline to apply of March 23, 2022, a...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Odds and Ends: Ole Miss rifle earns No. 5 seed for NCAA Championship

Ole Miss Athletics Media Relations | For the second consecutive season, Ole Miss rifle has punched its ticket for the NCAA Rifle Championship, earning the No. 5 seed. The 2022 GARC Regular Season Co-Champions clinched its spot in the 2022 NCAA Rifle Championship last weekend, firing a score of 4719 in its qualifier match with Jacksonville State. With a spot to compete on the biggest stage in their sport, the Rebels have their sights set on capping off their season with a national title on March 11-12 in Clune Arena in USAF Academy, Colorado.
SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
48K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy