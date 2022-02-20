John Calipari reveals how he used Nick Saban strategy to prepare for Alabama

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

John Calipari is rubbing salt in the wounds of Alabama following Kentucky‘s victory over the Crimson Tide. Afterwards, Calipari revealed he used the words of Alabama’s own Nick Saban to motivate his Wildcats to a victory.

“John Calipari says he showed team a tape of Nick Saban ‘talking about being ready for opportunity,’ tweeted John Clay of the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Evidently, Saban’s words did enough to help Calipari’s squad elevate their game in the SEC showdown. The Wildcats took care of business in Lexington, sending the Crimson Tide back to Tuscaloosa with a 90-81 loss on their resume.

To illustrate, guard Kellan Grady led the way for Kentucky — amassing 25 points, three rebounds and three assists in the victory. Additionally, forwards Oscar Tshiebwe and Keon Brooks Jr. showed their stuff, as well. Tshiebwe added 21 points and 14 rebounds, while Brooks Jr. scored 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds.

Nick Saban has brought immense success to Alabama, but his words brought the Crimson Tide a loss on the hardwood on Saturday. John Calipari found the perfect motivation for the Wildcats to defeat their SEC rival.

More on Alabama at Kentucky

Alabama coach Nate Oats was unhappy with his players after a demoralizing loss to Kentucky on Saturday. After the loss, Oats called out his Alabama players for their performance against the Wildcats.

“Everybody is responsible for their own personal effort,” stated Oats, via Mike Rodak of AL.com. “For whatever reason this year, we haven’t been able to get them to give us the effort they need to win big games.

Additionally, Rodak added that Oats stated its “frustrating as a coach” to not figure out how to get better effort.

“It’s very frustrating to watch. It’s not a recipe to win on a consistent basis. And that’s why I think we’ve seen the ups and downs we’ve had this year.”

Moreover, Alabama had been on a three-game winning streak, a response to their loss to Kentucky in Tuscaloosa earlier this month. The Crimson Tide were determined to go into Lexington and defeat No. 4 Kentucky. Alas, it didn’t happen — and Oats is angry with his team’s performance in their 90-81 loss.

While Nate Oats can be unhappy with his team’s performance, one player he can’t have any qualms about is guard Keon Ellis. Against Kentucky, Ellis showed out — amassing 28 points and five rebounds in the loss.

Next up for Alabama is a showdown at Vanderbilt on Tuesday. Then, the Crimson Tide end February with a showdown against South Carolina in Tuscaloosa.