ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

2023 Big Board: Buckeyes linebacker recruiting waits for clarity

By Jeremy Birmingham about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Leq3_0eK2Axrl00
Troy Bowles is one of the country's best linebacker prospects and a top Ohio State target. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Ohio State has clear needs at linebacker in the Class of 2023 but a new defensive coaching staff means big questions to consider.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Desmond Howard calls out Dick Vitale over Juwan Howard comments

Juwan Howard caused a melee on Sunday, with the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers getting into it with each other after the matchup. After words were exchanged between the two head coaches, Howard threw a punch toward a Wisconsin assistant, escalating the situation even further. There are plenty of opinions...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeyes#Recruiting#Coaching#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Big Board
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
The Spun

There Are Calls For Juwan Howard To Be Fired

Many are calling for Michigan men’s basketball head coach Juwan Howard to be fired following Sunday’s postgame incident at Wisconsin. Following the Wolverines’ loss to the Badgers on Sunday, Howard got into it with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard in the postgame handshake line. Howard and Gard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Exploring Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
NFL
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Greg Gard reacts to postgame punch thrown by Juwan Howard

Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard couldn’t have realized how upset Juwan Howard was. Following a 77-63 loss Sunday afternoon, the Michigan coach took his frustration out by throwing a punch at Gard in the handshake line postgame. In a TV interview with CBS Sports, Gard explained what Howard said...
BASKETBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard issues statement being suspended by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Georgia

Big loss for the Georgia football program's coaching staff: Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down from his post with the Bulldogs, according to multiple reports. Luke served as UGA's O-line (...)
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Fires Back at Brittany Matthews & Jackson Mahomes Critics

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making lots of headlines because of criticism aimed at his fiancee and brother. Per US Weekly, rumors swirled that Patrick told his fiancee, Britany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, that they couldn’t attend any more NFL games. Patrick Mahomes quickly shut down the rumors with a tweet on Friday, Feb. 18.
NFL
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
CowboyMaven

Dallas Cowboys Trade RB Ezekiel Elliott? $17 Million Question

FRISCO - Can the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott? Cut him? Trade him? Something?. Amid the mountains of misinformation surrounding the two-time NFL rushing champ’s situation, let’s cut through the speculation for the top 10 takes on Zeke …. 1 Why Doesn’t Dallas Just...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Uses 2 Words To Describe Possible Retirement

For those that think Nick Saban is close to retirement, well think again. Saban spoke at an Alabama Football Coaches Association in January and questioned why he would retire. In fact, he used the two words “empty abyss” in his answer and how that’s what it would be for him.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
48K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy