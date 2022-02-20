ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Barnes criticizes the officials following road loss to Arkansas

By Barkley Truax about 7 hours
A poor offensive performance littered with foul trouble on the defensive end spelled disaster for head coach Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday afternoon in their 58-48 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Barnes was specifically frustrated on the amount of charge calls called against his team.

“You can’t play the game — the guys are frustrated,” Barnes said of the consistent foul calls in their loss. “I know it’s a hard call, but again, that’s the one that, I mean, from a referee standpoint, I know they would say it’s one of the hardest calls, but that’s the one they’ve got to study, study, study.”

Barnes said he hopes he feels different when he watches the tape back, but knew Saturday’s matchup was going to be a physical one coming in. One the other side of the coin, we’re in February, each team has played enough, officials have studied the game enough to call those pesky block/charge 50-50 plays the right way. Barnes noted that there are tendencies out there and that’s one of the toughest calls to make in a split second during the middle of a game.

“You’ve got to protect the guy that leaves his feet just like from the three point line. If a guy goes up, you got to give them room to come down, and the same things got to be true when you when you take off,” Barnes said.

Kennedy Chandler picked up three fouls by halftime and finished with four total, Santiago Vescovi also had four fouls by the end of the game while Josiah-Jordan James fouled out in the second half. James chose his words carefully during his postgame media availability about the litany of charge calls.

“They made a couple of, a good bit of, charge calls,” James said of the officials at Bud Walton Arena, “that I guess you could say were questionable. But that’s the game of basketball. They’re going to call it a certain way. Not every game is the same, so you have to be able to adjust.”

Zakai Zeigler, who had two fouls of his own in the first half, led the Volunteers with 12 points off the bench despite a 2-12 shooting performance. Chandler chased closely behind with 11. The Volunteers didn’t benefit from the fact that the shot 16-59 (27.1 percent) from the floor and 4-24 (16.7 percent) from deep on top of the 24 total team fouls.

“It changed the entire game from our end,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “That is pretty much what got us in foul trouble and took points off and allowed them to go get buckets.”

