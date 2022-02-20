ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Will Wade discusses LSU's second half collapse vs. South Carolina

By Jonathan Wagner about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vwi8K_0eK2AsS800
Sean Gardner via Getty Images.

LSU led by as many as 14 points and led by 11 with just over 13 minutes remaining in Saturday’s game against South Carolina. But it was the Gamecocks that walked away with the 77-75 victory. Following LSU’s disappointing finish to the game in the loss, head coach Will Wade discussed his team’s collapse in the second half.

“Certainly very disappointing,” Wade said after LSU’s loss. “I thought we played decent, we just turned the ball over too much. And then our transition defense wasn’t good enough to win. We just weren’t as sharp in the six minute game. The free throws were the difference. We both shoot 22 free throws, they make 17, we make 13. Four points at the free throw line, we left at the free throw line. It was a huge, huge difference in a tight game like this. SO we just didn’t handle ourselves like we needed to and it caught up to us today.”

LSU shot 44.4% from the field in the loss compared to 51% for South Carolina. The Tigers narrowly edged the Gamecocks from beyond the arc, making 30% of their three-point attempts compared to 29.6% for South Carolina. But as Wade mentioned, LSU lost the game due to a poor showing on the free throw line. LSU shot 59.1%, and South Carolina earned four more points than LSU did at the line. It proved to be the difference in the game.

South Carolina’s largest lead in the game was three points, but the Gamecocks were still able to escape with a tight victory on Saturday.

The second half of the season has not been kind to Wade, LSU

After starting the season 12-0 in non-conference games, expectations were high for LSU. But since beginning SEC play, the Tigers have faltered. LSU began SEC play by losing to Auburn, but rattled off three straight wins over Kentucky, Tennessee, and Florida, reaching 15-1 overall and 3-1 in SEC play.

Since that Florida win, though, LSU has won just four games. The Tigers have lost seven of their last 11 games. Entering Saturday’s game against South Carolina, LSU was actually on a three-game winning streak with victories over Texas A&M, Mississippi State, and Georgia. With four games remaining in the regular season, and three of them coming against teams ranked in the latest AP Top 25, things aren’t getting any easier for the Tigers.

In ESPN’s latest Bracketology, LSU was tabbed as a six seed in the West Region, joined by Gonzaga, Texas Tech, UCLA, Wisconsin, Alabama, and others.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

Desmond Howard calls out Dick Vitale over Juwan Howard comments

Juwan Howard caused a melee on Sunday, with the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers getting into it with each other after the matchup. After words were exchanged between the two head coaches, Howard threw a punch toward a Wisconsin assistant, escalating the situation even further. There are plenty of opinions...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Georgia

Big loss for the Georgia football program's coaching staff: Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down from his post with the Bulldogs, according to multiple reports. Luke served as UGA's O-line (...)
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reacts To The Juwan Howard Postgame Incident

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is undoubtedly headed for suspension after taking a swipe at an opposing Wisconsin coach following Sunday’s 77-63 loss. Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale watched it all unfold from home and was disgusted with what he saw. “A pathetic scene after MICHIGAN gets beat by WISCONSIN,”...
SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Tigers#Sec#Auburn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas Tech University
The Spun

Nick Saban Uses 2 Words To Describe Possible Retirement

For those that think Nick Saban is close to retirement, well think again. Saban spoke at an Alabama Football Coaches Association in January and questioned why he would retire. In fact, he used the two words “empty abyss” in his answer and how that’s what it would be for him.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
On3.com

Chris Beard on how Texas Tech disrupted Texas, compliments former players

Texas Tech hit the road for a trip to Texas on Saturday, and it was the Red Raiders that came out with a victory. After the two teams were tied at halftime at 28 points apiece, Texas Tech edged Texas 33-27 in the second half. Following the game, Texas head coach Chris Beard, who previously coached at Texas Tech, heaped out some praise to his former players on the other side of the court.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
48K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy