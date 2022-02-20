Will Wade discusses LSU's second half collapse vs. South Carolina

Sean Gardner via Getty Images.

LSU led by as many as 14 points and led by 11 with just over 13 minutes remaining in Saturday’s game against South Carolina. But it was the Gamecocks that walked away with the 77-75 victory. Following LSU’s disappointing finish to the game in the loss, head coach Will Wade discussed his team’s collapse in the second half.

“Certainly very disappointing,” Wade said after LSU’s loss. “I thought we played decent, we just turned the ball over too much. And then our transition defense wasn’t good enough to win. We just weren’t as sharp in the six minute game. The free throws were the difference. We both shoot 22 free throws, they make 17, we make 13. Four points at the free throw line, we left at the free throw line. It was a huge, huge difference in a tight game like this. SO we just didn’t handle ourselves like we needed to and it caught up to us today.”

LSU shot 44.4% from the field in the loss compared to 51% for South Carolina. The Tigers narrowly edged the Gamecocks from beyond the arc, making 30% of their three-point attempts compared to 29.6% for South Carolina. But as Wade mentioned, LSU lost the game due to a poor showing on the free throw line. LSU shot 59.1%, and South Carolina earned four more points than LSU did at the line. It proved to be the difference in the game.

South Carolina’s largest lead in the game was three points, but the Gamecocks were still able to escape with a tight victory on Saturday.

The second half of the season has not been kind to Wade, LSU

After starting the season 12-0 in non-conference games, expectations were high for LSU. But since beginning SEC play, the Tigers have faltered. LSU began SEC play by losing to Auburn, but rattled off three straight wins over Kentucky, Tennessee, and Florida, reaching 15-1 overall and 3-1 in SEC play.

Since that Florida win, though, LSU has won just four games. The Tigers have lost seven of their last 11 games. Entering Saturday’s game against South Carolina, LSU was actually on a three-game winning streak with victories over Texas A&M, Mississippi State, and Georgia. With four games remaining in the regular season, and three of them coming against teams ranked in the latest AP Top 25, things aren’t getting any easier for the Tigers.

In ESPN’s latest Bracketology, LSU was tabbed as a six seed in the West Region, joined by Gonzaga, Texas Tech, UCLA, Wisconsin, Alabama, and others.