Harry Maguire finally ends Man Utd’s horrific goal drought from corners with towering header against Leeds

HARRY MAGUIRE ended Manchester United's awful goal drought from corners, scoring on their 140th attempt in the 4-2 win against Leeds.

The Red Devils had taken 139 corners in the league this season, managing to score a grand total of ZERO goals.

Maguire got away from Llorente and powered his header towards goal Credit: AP

The captain's effort fired united into the lead Credit: REUTERS

Maguire has been under pressure in recent weeks over reports of a rift with Ronaldo, which have been denied Credit: EPA

But Luke Shaw's inch-perfect cross presented captain Maguire the perfect opportunity to end United's goal drought from corners, as well as fire his team into a first half lead.

Maguire lost his marker Diego Llorente and powered his header into the back of the net.

The last time United scored from a corner was April 2021 against Burnley.

One fan said on Twitter: "Man Utd has scored from a corner kick and the scorer was Harry Maguire. The end is near."

Another quipped: "I hope it doesn't take another 139 attempts to score from a corner @ManUtd."

The goal will be of some relief to Maguire, who has been under immense pressure in recent weeks.

Maguire was forced to deny a rift between him and Cristiano Ronaldo over the captaincy.

The centre-back also hasn't turned in the best of performances on the pitch either.

But the goal against one of United's most fierce rivals could be the turning point.

United went on to score three more to avoid a scare at Elland Road, with teenager Anthony Elanga getting on the scoresheet.

