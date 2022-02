Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Self-tanners have single-handedly changed our life. We no longer have to wait until the summer to get some color — now we can glow any time of year without the threat of harmful UV rays! (Safety first.) Spray tans are magical in their own way, but tanning lotions are much more affordable and accessible. No appointment needed! We’ve already mastered the art of self-tanning our body, but tracking down a tanning product for our face has been tricky.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO