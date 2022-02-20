Nathalie Miebach Exhibition

SALISBURY, Md. - There is a new exhibit at the Ward Museum in Salisbury, Maryland. The title of the exhibit is “Another View: Untold story” and the artist is, Easter Shore Native, Patrick Henry. During the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic and social unrest in the country. Henry would view vintage photos he had in his possession. The photos were of people who lived through historical events in black history. Henry said one thing that stuck out to him was the facial expressions of the people in the photos and hopes those viewing his exhibit do the same.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO