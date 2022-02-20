Bernie Madoff’s sister and her husband dead in suspected murder-suicide: cops

Bernie Madoff's sister and her husband have been found dead in Florida. AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano, File

The sister of the late fraudster Bernie Madoff and her husband were found dead in Florida in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said Sunday.

Sondra Wiener, 86, and her husband Marvin, 89, were discovered dead from gunshot wounds in their home Thursday afternoon in Boynton Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received a call at 12:55 p.m. about the couple unresponsive in their residence, authorities said.

“Upon arrival deputies located an elderly female and male deceased from a gunshot wound,” the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide, authorities confirmed.

Medical examiners remove the body of Mark Madoff, the son of Bernie Madoff, after he hanged himself in his New York apartment on the second anniversary of his father’s arrest, December 11, 2010.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death.

No further details have been released about the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Their deaths were first reported by Boca News Now.

Andrew Madoff died of mantle-cell lymphoma in 2014.

In an email sent out to residents in their Valencia Lakes neighborhood, a community leader confirmed the couple’s deaths.

“Let me start off by stating that as many of you have heard, we had a tragic situation on Barca Boulevard regarding the passing of Sondra and Marvin Weiner,” the email obtained by Boca News Now said“Our thoughts and condolences go out to their family. There is currently an investigation pending. All I can say is at this time there is no security or safety threat to anyone in the community.”

Bernie Madoff, who pleaded guilty in 2009 to running a $65 billion Ponzi scheme, died in federal lockup in Butner, North Carolina, in April 2021 as he was serving a 150-year sentence. He was 82.

Bernie Madoff pleaded guilty in 2009 to running a $65 billion Ponzi scheme.

His elder son, Mark, hanged himself on the second anniversary of the fraudster’s 2008 arrest and left behind a bitter note.

“Bernie, now you know how you have destroyed the lives of your sons by your life of deceit. F–-k you,” wrote Mark, 48.

His younger son Andrew also blamed the financier for the recurrence of the rare cancer, mantle-cell lymphoma, that killed him in 2014, also at 48.

“One way to think of this is the scandal and everything that happened killed my brother very quickly. And it’s killing me slowly,” Andrew told People magazine.

Madoff’s ripoff was also tied to the suicides of three investors, including a hedge-fund executive, Charles Murphy, 56, who jumped his death from the luxury Sofitel New York Hotel in 2017 after his firm invested $7 billion with the financier.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.