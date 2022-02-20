ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Bernie Madoff’s sister and her husband dead in suspected murder-suicide: cops

By Jackie Salo
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BiDAy_0eK28nJg00
Bernie Madoff's sister and her husband have been found dead in Florida. AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano, File

The sister of the late fraudster Bernie Madoff and her husband were found dead in Florida in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said Sunday.

Sondra Wiener, 86, and her husband Marvin, 89, were discovered dead from gunshot wounds in their home Thursday afternoon in Boynton Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received a call at 12:55 p.m. about the couple unresponsive in their residence, authorities said.

“Upon arrival deputies located an elderly female and male deceased from a gunshot wound,” the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide, authorities confirmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32HKlB_0eK28nJg00
Medical examiners remove the body of Mark Madoff, the son of Bernie Madoff, after he hanged himself in his New York apartment on the second anniversary of his father’s arrest, December 11, 2010.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death.

No further details have been released about the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Their deaths were first reported by Boca News Now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IP1SZ_0eK28nJg00
Andrew Madoff died of mantle-cell lymphoma in 2014.

In an email sent out to residents in their Valencia Lakes neighborhood, a community leader confirmed the couple’s deaths.

“Let me start off by stating that as many of you have heard, we had a tragic situation on Barca Boulevard regarding the passing of Sondra and Marvin Weiner,” the email obtained by Boca News Now said“Our thoughts and condolences go out to their family. There is currently an investigation pending. All I can say is at this time there is no security or safety threat to anyone in the community.”

Bernie Madoff, who pleaded guilty in 2009 to running a $65 billion Ponzi scheme, died in federal lockup in Butner, North Carolina, in April 2021 as he was serving a 150-year sentence. He was 82.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKmyq_0eK28nJg00
Bernie Madoff pleaded guilty in 2009 to running a $65 billion Ponzi scheme.

His elder son, Mark, hanged himself on the second anniversary of the fraudster’s 2008 arrest and left behind a bitter note.

“Bernie, now you know how you have destroyed the lives of your sons by your life of deceit. F–-k you,” wrote Mark, 48.

His younger son Andrew also blamed the financier for the recurrence of the rare cancer, mantle-cell lymphoma, that killed him in 2014, also at 48.

“One way to think of this is the scandal and everything that happened killed my brother very quickly. And it’s killing me slowly,” Andrew told People magazine.

Madoff’s ripoff was also tied to the suicides of three investors, including a hedge-fund executive, Charles Murphy, 56, who jumped his death from the luxury Sofitel New York Hotel in 2017 after his firm invested $7 billion with the financier.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

Comments / 30

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Arbery's killers found guilty in hate crimes trial

A jury found the three White men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery guilty in a federal hate crimes trial. Gregory and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan now face up to life in prison in addition to the sentences they received in state court after being convicted of his murder. Janet Shamlian reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Biden's Ukraine speech pushes sanctions on Russian banks. That's not going to stop Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday moved Russia troops into the breakaway eastern Ukrainian territories of Donetsk and Luhansk after recognizing them as independent states on Monday and slamming Ukraine as illegitimately taken from Russia. With as many as 190,000 Russian troops now positioned at or over the border and the Russian parliament granting Putin the power to use troops abroad, the Kremlin has laid the groundwork for large-scale military action.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
City
Boynton Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Hill

Supreme Court takes up wedding site designer's case refusing gay couples

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to review a dispute involving a Colorado wedding website designer's refusal to make her services available for same-sex weddings. Although the designer’s anti-gay marriage stance is based on religious belief, the justices limited the case only to the free-speech implications of the Colorado law at issue, not the issue of religious liberty.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Oil prices near $100 a barrel and stocks sink as Ukraine crisis deepens

Oil prices surged nearly 5% and stock prices dropped Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of rebel-held regions of Ukraine, raising fears that a full-scale invasion was near. Russia is a major energy producer and the tensions over Ukraine have brought wide swings in volatile energy prices...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

Germany's Nord Stream move adds to Europe's fuel price crunch

Germany's decision to halt a major gas pipeline from Russia is throwing an additional wrench into Europe’s existing energy crunch. The project, which is known as Nord Stream 2 and would ship natural gas from Russia to Germany, has been a point of contention with the U.S., which had previously waived sanctions on the project even as officials worried it would increase Europe’s dependence on Russia, which is already a major natural gas supplier for the continent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Madoff
CBS News

U.S. women's soccer players settle equal pay lawsuit

The six-year battle for equal pay for members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team has finally come to an end with a landmark settlement. It's yet another achievement for one of the winningest teams in sports history. Adriana Diaz has more.
SOCCER
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy