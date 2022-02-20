[Video] What’s Your Favorite THON 2022 Line Dance Move?

The “Starboy” (real name Abel Tesfaye) turned 32 years old on Wednesday (Feb. 16), and he has a whole lot to celebrate. Just in the past year, Tesfaye released Dawn FM, which arrived at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 148,000 equivalent album units earned in its opening week, according to MRC Data. The album was a follow-up to the 2020 Billboard 200-topping After Hours. Its single, “Blinding Lights” became Billboard‘s Greatest Songs of All Time Hot 100 chart topper, and earned a record-breaking most weeks as a top five hit (43 weeks), a top ten hit (57 weeks) and a top 40 hit (86 weeks). It also surpasses Chubby Checker’s 1960s classic “The Twist” as the all-time number one song.
