[Video] What’s Your Favorite THON 2022 Line Dance Move?

We've been waiting for this one! In the trailer for her Prime Video series "Watch Out For the Big Grrrls," Lizzo is on the hunt for new backup dancers who reflect bodies of all different sizes and backgrounds to join her upcoming world tour. "Girls that look like me don't get representation," she says in the trailer. "It's time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself. We thicc and we pretty and know what we 'bout. It's the battle of the big girls."

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO