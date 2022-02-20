ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

[Video] What’s Your Favorite THON 2022 Line Dance Move?

By Onward State
Onward State
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that we’ve gotten to sit with it for a while, we’re confident that THON 2022’s...

onwardstate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite The Weeknd Song? Vote!

The “Starboy” (real name Abel Tesfaye) turned 32 years old on Wednesday (Feb. 16), and he has a whole lot to celebrate. Just in the past year, Tesfaye released Dawn FM, which arrived at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 148,000 equivalent album units earned in its opening week, according to MRC Data. The album was a follow-up to the 2020 Billboard 200-topping After Hours. Its single, “Blinding Lights” became Billboard‘s Greatest Songs of All Time Hot 100 chart topper, and earned a record-breaking most weeks as a top five hit (43 weeks), a top ten hit (57 weeks) and a top 40 hit (86 weeks). It also surpasses Chubby Checker’s 1960s classic “The Twist” as the all-time number one song.
MUSIC
PopSugar

What's Your Favorite Celebrity's Love Language?

What will "fix anything" for Jenny Slate? What form of affection did Selena Gomez miss during the pandemic? These are just a couple of the major stars we spoke to about love — and, more specifically, their particular love language. The five love languages are ways that different people both express love to others and how they'd like to receive love. They are quality time, physical touch, words of affirmation, acts of service, and receiving gifts.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Lizzo's New Dance Competition Series Is a Celebration of Self-Love

We've been waiting for this one! In the trailer for her Prime Video series "Watch Out For the Big Grrrls," Lizzo is on the hunt for new backup dancers who reflect bodies of all different sizes and backgrounds to join her upcoming world tour. "Girls that look like me don't get representation," she says in the trailer. "It's time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself. We thicc and we pretty and know what we 'bout. It's the battle of the big girls."
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Move#Line Dance#Thon#Dances#The Bryce Jordan Center#Tiktok
hotnewhiphop.com

The Weeknd's Las Vegas Birthday Party Saw Him Kissing DJ Simi Khadra: Watch

The Weeknd went all out for his 32nd birthday earlier this month, bringing some of his closest friends and the biggest names in music to Las Vegas to celebrate. According to TMZ, when the Canadian wasn't playing blackjack, or dancing to remixes of his hits, he could be found making out with American-Palestinian DJ Simi Khadra of twin duo Simi Haze.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy