ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Stoic Queen congratulates Team GB Olympic curling teams after testing positive for Covid as she continues ‘light duties’

By Katie Davis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314XCC_0eK28g8b00

THE Queen has congratulated Team GB's Olympic curling teams after testing positive for Covid as she pushes on with "light duties".

Buckingham Palace today confirmed the 95-year-old monarch has "mild cold-like symptoms" after being diagnosed with the bug.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43vuvl_0eK28g8b00
The Queen, pictured earlier this week, has tested positive for Covid Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVAK0_0eK28g8b00
Team GB's curling team won gold at the games in China

But the Queen is pressing ahead with "light duties", and this afternoon sent her well wishes to Team GB Men’s and Women’s Curling teams following their success at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Team GB's women's curling team ended Britain's hunt for a gold medal at the Winter Games as they crushed Japan 10-3 at the Beijing Ice Cube.

Their win came a day after the men's team scooped a silver medal after a nail-biting final against Sweden.

The messages reads: "I send my warmest congratulations to the Team GB Women’s Curling team on your outstanding performance in winning the Gold Medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, following the Silver Medal achieved by the Men’s Curling team yesterday.

"I know that your local communities and people throughout the United Kingdom will join me in sending our good wishes to you, your coaches and the friends and family who have supported you in your great success."

There had been fears for the Queen's health after she was in direct contact with Prince Charles two days before he tested positive for coronavirus during a routine lateral flow on February 10.

Officials say she will "continue to receive medical attention" from her team of royal physicians.

The shock diagnosis comes just a fortnight after Her Majesty celebrated her Platinum Jubilee and said she wishes for Camilla to become Queen Consort when Charles is made king.

Royal Family live blog for the latest updates

The Palace said in a statement today: "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

Sources say coronavirus has swept through staff at Windsor in recent days.

Royal insiders revealed a "number of cases" have been diagnosed in workers based at the castle.

It is understood the Queen, who is just two months away from her 96th birthday, is tested every day by royal doctors.

Her medics will be on hand to take care of and monitor her, with Professor Sir Huw Thomas, head of the Medical Household, expected to be in charge.

Her Majesty is understood to be triple vaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5MmG_0eK28g8b00
The men's curling team bagged silver Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Charles
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Gb#Team Gb Men#The Men S Curling#Platinum Jubilee#Palace
Miami Herald

Beachgoers look on in horror as shark kills swimmer in Australia. ‘Blood everywhere’

On a visit to Little Bay Beach in Australia, Kris Linto heard yelling and turned around to the horrific sight of a shark dragging a thrashing swimmer underwater. “It looked like a car had landed in the water, a big splash, then the shark was chomping at the body and there was blood everywhere,” Linto told 9 News Australia. He identified it as a great white shark.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

California-born Eileen Gu who switched sides to win gold for China is criticized for telling Chinese people to download a VPN to access Instagram - but Beijing has banned both

Social media users are criticizing American-born Eileen Gu - who won a gold medal in skiing competing for China - for taking advantage of posting on Instagram, which is banned in the country. Instagram is blocked in China, as are other global social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Father of Paislee Shultis, 6, appears to smirk outside court after ‘kidnapped’ daughter found in dirty room under stairs

THE father of Paislee Shultis smirked outside court after his "kidnapped" daughter was found in a dirty room under the stairs in his father's home. Kirk Shultis Jr and his father, Kirk Shultis Sr, were also spotted outside the home in Saugerties, New York, where Paislee Shultis, 6, was found by police in a secret room hidden under the basement stairs.
SAUGERTIES, NY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
330K+
Followers
8K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy