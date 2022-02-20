ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotty Wray death: Miranda Lambert posts heartbreaking tribute to ‘family member’ bandmate with pic of matching tattoos

By Adrian Zorzut
COUNTRY singer Miranda Lambert has posted a touching tribute to her "family member" bandmate Scotty Wray, who passed on Friday.

The singer said the music industry has lost "one of the most talented guitarists" and called Wray, who is a brother of ‘90s country hitmaker Collin Raye, a member of her family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KOgPm_0eK27bKf00
Miranda Lambert performing with Scotty Wray, who passed away on Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZobR_0eK27bKf00
Lambert posted a picture of her and Wray's identical tattoo Credit: Instagram/mirandalambert

Taking to Instagram, Lambert - who had toured with Wray since she was 17 - wrote: "We went through so much life together on and off the stage.

"We wrote songs, played gig after gig, fought, cried, laughed, and even got matching arrow tattoos after we made it out of some rough patches together.

"He was one of the most talented guitar players I’ve ever known and I’m so thankful I got to witness his genius seasoned laid back bluesman style on stages all over the world for over 20 years.

"He was the one I could count on. Always."

She added: "Heaven is lucky cause that honky tonk band up there just gained another guitar pickin angel. Rest easy my love."

The late musician toured with Lambert, now 38, for several years but was forced to take time out due to heart problems and eventually retired.

The post was accompanied by a picture of her and Wray standing alongside each other showing off their matching tattoos.

Lambert collaborated with Wray to write several songs on his brother Collin Raye's album, including "Scars" - a heartfelt song that was recorded as a duet between Lambert and Raye.

Wray's cause of death remains unknown.

