'We have to apply pressure to make changes:' Lewis Hamilton calls for social media platforms to target online abuse after Nicholas Latifi admitted hiring bodyguards for a London trip having indirectly denied the Brit a record eight title

 2 days ago

Lewis Hamilton has called on social media platforms to target those who send online abuse in the wake of the fallout of the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton was controversially denied the world championship on the final lap in Yas Marina following controversial calls made under the safety car that this week led to the sacking of race director Michael Masi.

Hamilton had looked on course to cruise towards an eighth world championship until Nicholas Latifi's late crash in a Williams led to the call-out of the safety car.

The Canadian has since been bombarded with shameful abuse online for his indirect role in denying Hamilton the title, and revealed this week that he felt he needed bodyguards to travel around London after the race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6H2P_0eK27ZW500
Lewis Hamilton has made a call for social media platforms to target online abuse

Hamilton, who has been in contact with Latifi to lend support, has now called on social media accounts to curb online abuse.

'Ultimately, I don't think there's been a huge change or shift, or enough work that's been done by these social platforms,' Hamilton said.

'We still have to apply pressure for them to make changes. Mental health is a real thing and through these social platforms, people are experiencing abuse. No-one deserves that and it should never be tolerated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZ6KX_0eK27ZW500
The Williams of Nicholas Latifi crashed out of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, bringing out a safety car that would go on to lead to Hamilton losing the world championship on the final lap
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIrS4_0eK27ZW500
Latifi's indirect role in the incident led to him being targeted online by social media accounts

'They're able to change these things and make changes. But they don't seem to do it quick enough. So, I think we just need to continue to apply pressure.

'I was in touch with Nicholas. He has my full support. And I know how difficult it can be in those situations. It's important for him to know that he has support from people around him.'

Latifi, who received 'death threats' on social media in the aftermath of the debacle, believed the abuse was so threatening that he took precautions when he and his model girlfriend Sandra Dziwiszek visited London's Winter Wonderland soon afterwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjM6o_0eK27ZW500
Latifi's crash brought out a safety car that enabled rivals to close up to Hamilton who led easily
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WbRly_0eK27ZW500
But following a series of controversial calls, Hamilton was left a sitting duck as chief title rival Max Verstappen made the most of fresh tyres to overtake Hamilton on the final lap

'It might sound silly but at the end of the day you don't know how serious people are,' said Latifi, 27.

'All it needs is one drunk fan at an airport, or you bump into someone who is having a bad day and is intoxicated and has really extreme opinions. It takes just that one-in-a-million person.

'When I was back in London, I had security with me at Winter Wonderland.' Speaking at Williams' car launch, Latifi also divulged that Hamilton sent him a supportive message 'a few days after the race'.

