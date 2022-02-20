ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who was Scotty Wray and what was his cause of death?

By Tereza Shkurtaj
 2 days ago
SONGWRITER and guitarist, Scotty Wray, was known for his work alongside country star, Miranda Lambert.

Wray passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, Lambert announced.

Who was Scotty Wray and what was his cause of death?

Country music's familiar face, Scotty Wray, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, after allegedly battling heart issues over the last few years.

His age at the time of death is not immediately clear.

Wray was the brother of country singer, Collin Raye, and was well known as the longtime guitarist for Miranda Lambert, 38.

The late musician was forced to retire from touring in order to focus on his health issues. He had been on the road, by Lambert's side for over 20 years.

When did Scotty Wray and Miranda Lambert start working together?

Wray was the first band member on Lambert's journey to the star-dome.

The two met in 2001 in Greenville, Texas when Lambert was only 17 and since then, the rest is history.

Scotty Wray co-wrote multiple songs with Lambert, including, I Wanna Die, in 2005, Easy Living, in 2011, and Gravity Is a Bitch, in 2014.

He also contributed to his brother’s albums over the years.

Scotty Wray, guitarist for Miranda Lambert, passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 Credit: Instagram/mirandalambert

What are people saying about Scotty Wray's passing?

Lambert took to Instagram to share a heartbroken statement:

“Last night I lost one of my most treasured friends, bandmates and road family members... We went through so much life together on and off the stage. We wrote songs, played gig after gig, fought, cried, laughed and even got matching arrow tattoos after we made it out of some rough patches together," Lambert wrote.

“He was one of the most talented guitar players I’ve ever known and I’m so thankful I got to witness his genius seasoned laid back blues man style on stages all over the world for over 20 years. He was the one I could count on. Always. No matter what. If he was there on my right side I felt like I could take on the world," she continued.

"Scotty Wray was family to me and I’ll never sing a note without him because I know he is there with me. He always has been. I love you my sweet Bud Wray. Heaven is lucky cause that honky tonk band up there just gained another guitar pickin angel. Rest easy my love.”

