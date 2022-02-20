You’re using elastic hairbands all wrong – the right way is quicker AND makes sure they never hurt

IF YOU often put your hair in braids or in cute up-dos with elastic hairbands then listen up.

No matter how carefully you try to take them out, you'll often be left wincing in pain - but it doesn't have to be that way.

TikTok user, amberrosepeakehair, shared the simple trick on TikTok and it went viral Credit: TikTok/@amberrosepeakehair

TikTok user, amberrosepeakehair, has shared a clever and easy hack to take them out without hurting your hair anymore or pull out a bunch of strands.

The video has gone viral with over three million views and people who viewed the video wish they had known about it sooner.

Amber, who is hair-obsessed regularly posts hair care tips and styling hacks on her channel, but this simple one left users stunned.

She simply takes a curling wand and places it on the elastic band for two seconds and boom, it falls out of her hair.

Although the hack was super simple to do, you should be careful not to leave the wand on for too long and keep it on the lowest setting as the plastic could melt into the hair.

Many users were stunned by how easy it was and that it was totally pain free.

One user wrote: "Oh thank you I’ve been yanking all my hair out."

"No because that's actually so smart thank you." Said another.

A third person wrote: "omg thank you!!!! I stay ripping out my hair trying to get them out."

"Girl, what?? I could’ve just done that?" A shocked user asked.

Another responded: "RIP to all the hairs I've yanked out trying to get those off."

Many viewers were grateful for the hack so they could stop pulling their hair out Credit: TikTok/@amberrosepeakehair

